Psychiatric Lessons Learned From the Artemis II Mission

Learning From the Past

There were questions and points of what was retained and used from the past. One was the same capsule from the last unmanned mission carrying them, but with an improved shield. Another was the diverse representation of the human race, as exemplified by the diverse mix of astronauts, which came from a policy developed by NASA decades ago.

Similarly, in psychiatry we are always using, adjusting, and personalizing our treatments from the past, both medications and psychotherapies. The advances in our own diversity can be seen right in our top APA leadership, with a Black woman CEO and an incoming Black male psychiatrist.3

Friendships

Commander Reid Wiseman emphasized that they started the mission as friends but came back as best friends. They enjoyed and trusted each other in those physically close quarters.

Similarly, our colleagues, whether friends or not, are important to our functioning, especially on teams. They are one of our secondary ethical priorities, right after the primary needs of patients. They are especially important now in our varying political opinions about conflicts in the world. Respect and curiosity toward each other are ethically and morally crucial.4

Concluding Thoughts

It should be no surprise that similar matters are present in humans exploring outer space as in the inner space explored by psychiatrists. After all, our human nature is the same. I bet we could find some of the same if we investigated other workplaces, like factory work.

What adds to the importance of our work is the subject matter, that we have the great honor and really, the unique privilege, to try to address what makes us human, individually and collectively, for better or worse.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

References

1. Lieberman JA. Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry. Little, Brown Sparks; 2016.

2. Clinton HR. It Takes a Village. Simon & Shuster; 2006.

3. Spurlock J. Black Psychiatrists and American Psychiatry. American Psychiatric Publishing; 1999.

4. American Psychiatric Association. The Principles of Medical Ethics, with Annotations Especially Applicable to Psychiatry. American Psychiatric Publishing; 2013.