Once-monthly subcutaneous olanzapine LAI requires no loading doses, oral supplementation, or post-injection monitoring, based on phase 3 SOLARIS data.
News|Articles|March 31, 2026
The Psychiatric Pipeline in Review: Quarter 1, 2026
Author(s)Leah Kuntz
Q1 psychiatric pipeline shifts: wins, setbacks, and standout trials in depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer disease, and narcolepsy—what to watch next.
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The first quarter of 2026 had several prominent developments in the psychiatric treatment pipeline. Here, learn more about what percentage of that news was positive vs negative, what disease states were most prominently featured, and what treatments you should keep an eye on.
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Explore Q3 2026 psych pipeline highlights—wins, setbacks, top disorders, and breakthrough ADHD, TRD, schizophrenia and Alzheimer therapies to watch.
Check out our pipeline updates from September!
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