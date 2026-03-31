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News|Articles|March 31, 2026

The Psychiatric Pipeline in Review: Quarter 1, 2026

Author(s)Leah Kuntz

Q1 psychiatric pipeline shifts: wins, setbacks, and standout trials in depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimer disease, and narcolepsy—what to watch next.

The first quarter of 2026 had several prominent developments in the psychiatric treatment pipeline. Here, learn more about what percentage of that news was positive vs negative, what disease states were most prominently featured, and what treatments you should keep an eye on.

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