The Road Less Travelled: Psychodynamic Therapy of Schizophrenia

As I move closer to my retirement years, I feel compelled to write about my over 40 years of working from a modified psychodynamic/humanistic perspective with individuals challenged by serious mental health issues. Reviewing the literature over the last 100 years or more on this topic can be quite daunting. What appears to be most important is providing the most proven evidenced based treatments to those struggling with psychotic disorders. Even in the arena of psychotropic medications, not only are the medications effectiveness being addressed, but more importantly how the quality of life is affected. I believe that it is necessary to state what I perceive to be a most affective intervention, the rationale for using it, and how I came to be convinced that this method of psychological intervention is both an effective and compassionate means of assisting those individuals struggling so deeply on a daily basis to maintain their humanness.

My path leading to working with those diagnosed with schizophrenia and other serious mental health disorders was a fortuitous one. I applied to several clinical psychology programs across the country. One of those to which I was accepted was Michigan State University. It was there that I met and had several classes and many interactions with the remarkably brilliant Professor Bertram P. Karon. One of the courses conducted by Karon was a course on the treatment of schizophrenia from a psychodynamic perspective. Of course, the main source of information on this topic was his seminal work with Gary R. Vandenbos entitled Psychotherapy of Schizophrenia: The Treatment of Choice.1 We also had the opportunity to watch Karon conduct several therapy sessions with one of his then current clients (with the clients fully informed consent). After that class, I never thought I would be devoting much of my professional career to the treatment of individuals diagnosed with this life challenging disorder.

My clinical internship took me to the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. I was fortunate to have as my supervisor a most experienced and kind individual, Robert Gunn, PhD. One of my first clients at the hospital was a young Army veteran who was assigned to me through the counseling center. He was a veteran who had his first episode of schizophrenic symptoms while in the service. His symptoms of paranoia and auditory hallucinations continued to intrude into his life on a daily basis. I struggled with how to proceed in treatment, even though I had those courses with Karon. One day while in supervision with Gunn, upon expressing my frustration and confusion, he reminded me to just listen to where the client would take me and to realize that the client would let me know unconsciously the source of his hurt. It was my job to calmly listen and to hear his unconscious begging to be understood.

Upon our next session, the veteran began to talk about the usual concerns that he had: that others were following him, that they were spying on him, watching him and making negative, harsh comments about him. He then said that he knew that they were there outside his window because he saw that they spit on his window. At that point, I remember not knowing how to proceed, but recalled through my education with Karon that these events were somehow symbolic of something in reality and that the actual event that triggered the delusional experience could be identified. I decided to painstakingly go over the day that this spitting occurred. He began with a long story of getting up, getting dressed, eating breakfast, etc. After what seemed like 20 minutes, he began to tell me a story that happened earlier in the day at a school where he was taking a course. He stated very calmly and without any affect, as was his usual presentation, that the teacher blurted out his grade on a paper in front of the whole class. He then continued his story of the rest of the day in a very matter of fact manner. At some point, I stopped him and asked him the usual therapist question, “How did you feel when your teacher said your grade in front of the class?” He dismissed it and said that it was fine or something to that effect. I then used my own feelings of when I heard him tell his story. I wondered with him if he felt hurt, embarrassed, ashamed, and/or angry at his teacher. I then remembered the story about the spit on the window and in an instant it all made sense. I said, “I wonder if you were so angry that you wanted to spit at your teacher?” I also made the connection between seeing the spit on the window and his impulse to spit at his teacher. He looked at me with a sort of dazed, puzzled, but also revelatory look on his face. He neither confirmed nor denied what I had stated, but I knew that I had made the correct interpretation because for the rest of the session he was noticeably more relatable, with significantly less delusional material being presented. He spoke of real life struggles that he was currently experiencing both on the job and in his personal life. This one interpretation did not extinguish his delusional experiences, although I never heard again of spit on his window, but it put us on the path to where we could, at times, discuss the real hurts, traumas, shame, and guilt that he had been carrying around inside for over a decade.