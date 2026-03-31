What Is Foolish in Psychiatry?

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Tomorrow is our country’s annual April Fools’ Day, usually devoted to playing pranks upon one another. Being a fool can run from being thought to be inappropriately silly to Shakespeare’s fools of creative wisdom. Where does psychiatry come in?

Psychiatry has its critics who think that the field is foolish in many ways. As examples, such foolishness may include our diagnostic classification, an overuse of medication, and a relative neglect of social concerns. Examining these examples can lead to various considerations of foolishness, including whether some of the critics are not constructive, but foolish.

DSM-5

Probably every DSM diagnostic edition over my 55-year career has been criticized for one reason or another. This is a cookbook. Too psychoanalytic. What about the social variable? And more. Some might say that is due to a lack of firm consensus of what should go into the diagnostic process. Besides, the brain is so hard to examine that it makes the biological connections so challenging to connect to diagnoses.

No wonder then that DSM-5 has been criticized for its diagnostic criteria, scientific validity, and having too many diagnoses, among other things.1 In some of my columns for Psychiatric Times, I have even suggested we need another additional classification, one of what I call our social psychopathologies because they are so harmful and resistant to change. One goal of the next DSM edition is to make it more of a living one, that can be adjusted continually by ongoing online updates.

Psychopharmacology

Taking off from the profusion of mental disorders, the journalist Robert Whitaker wrote a controversial public best-seller, claiming that medication was also being overused.2 That even led to the establishment of what some considered as an antipsychiatry organization, Mad in America. Now, our federal government has voiced concern over the overuse of medication, especially for children.

On the other hand, there has been little dramatic advances in psychopharmacology for many years now. Psychedelics have the potential, it seems, yet research and legal approval have been slow.

There is also the ongoing question of the quality of psychopharmacology, not only by psychiatrists, but nonpsychiatrists. Nonpsychiatrists are prescribing 40% of antipsychotic medication for Medicare patients.3

Social Determinants

Our main ongoing medical model has been the bio-psycho-social one. However, the social has been relatively neglected until recently. The social could contain interactional processes from the clinician/patient alliance on up to international wars.4