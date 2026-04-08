APA Preview: Social Worldview of Psychiatry and Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, discusses the upcoming American Psychiatric Association annual meeting session titled, "What is a Human Being?" He emphasizes the importance of social relationships in psychiatry, from one-on-one interactions to larger social groups, and highlights the neglected role of psychiatry in addressing social determinants of mental health, such as racism and sexism. Moffic suggests creating a "social diagnostic manual" (SDM) to classify social psychopathologies and to recognize positive human characteristics like compassion and heroism.

The session will feature presenters from biological, psychological, and social perspectives. He will be presenting from a social perspective.

What sessions are you excited for at this year’s APA annual meeting?

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.