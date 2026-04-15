APA Preview: The Art of Psychiatry and Psychiatric Practice

How will art infuse this year’s annual meeting? Moffic encourages everyone to stay tuned.

“In our own way, psychiatrists have to be artists in our clinical work with patients. Now we have science behind us, but things are not quite as straight and clear as in other medical specialties. We have to use our ability to adjust to our patients and circumstances in an artistic way, creatively and helpfully. We must communicate what is so hard to say directly,” concluded Moffic.

What sessions are you excited for at this year’s APA annual meeting?

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.