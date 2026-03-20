Celebrating Rebirth and Renewal Amidst War and Destruction: Eid al-Fitr, Nowruz, and the Spring Equinox

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

It looks like I am at it again, focusing on various special days during the year. I do so because it seems like these days reflect some of what seems most psychologically important to various people, societies, and cultures. The last such column was on the confluence of Jewish Purim and Hindu Holi earlier this month.

Today, we have a collection of important global cultural days. All emphasize some aspect of renewal, including psychological renewal, but amidst what seems to be the opposite, the traumas of war and other major conflicts. Perhaps at its paradoxically best though, the destruction can also give way to improvement. Given that some religious and cultural holidays are based on the lunar calendar, this is a rather unique commonality and opportunity this year.

Take Eid al-Fitr. Depending on the sighting of the waxing crescent moon, the global Islamic celebration of the “festival of breaking the fast” has begun. It marks the end of the month of Ramadan, which involves introspection, community prayer, fasting, and forgiveness.1

While editing the first edition of Islamophobia and Psychiatry, I was struck by the chapter writers who were working on their chapters during Ramadan.2 The chapters seemed to have a particular spiritual depth. The second edition, to be published any day now, was finished before this year’s Ramadan.3 Interfaith colleagues were able to work together and overcome differences of opinion. Unfortunately, a timely release, as the editorial board of The New York Times wrote recently, there has been another recent surge of anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobia that needs to be addressed.4

I learned much about Islam and its on influence on mental health and illness, as well as the potential of spiritual well-being. After that first edition, I was also lead editor of the requested Anti-Semitism and Psychiatry volume. From that and other sources, I was struck by some of the similarities between Islam and Judaism as far as such important holidays as Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan. There seem to be some similarities in Judaism in the 10 Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Fasting is confined to Yom Kippur, but introspection, prayer, and community engagement is supposed to be present throughout. When over, akin to Eid al-Fitr, there is also a celebratory break-the-fast feast. This mutual striving seems to reflect humanity’s search for the best in us.