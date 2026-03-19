Psyched Perspectives: Conversations in Grief and Bereavement

Rowley highlighted that Black siblings are 20% more likely than white siblings to have lost a sibling by age 10, and more than 50% more likely to have lost one by age 60.

In terms of research and evidence, Mulheron noted that a congressionally directed review of approximately 14,000 bereavement studies found that "not one intervention met the benchmark for high-quality evidence," with 200 studies qualifying for inclusion. Both Rowley and Mulheron advocated for systems-level policy reform, improved research infrastructure, and a reframing of bereavement as a public health priority rather than individual sadness.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.

Ms Mulheron is founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization Evermore. She has worked in public policy for over 25 years.

Ms Rowley is a registered nurse and a faculty member at Azusa Pacific University.

References

1. Seiler A, von Känel R, Slavich GM. The psychobiology of bereavement and health: a conceptual review from the perspective of social signal transduction theory of depression . Front Psychiatry. 2020;11:565239.