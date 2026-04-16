Creativity After the Age of 80
Key Takeaways
- Positive psychiatry frameworks position creativity and wisdom as age-associated assets that can coexist with medical decline and psychosocial stressors.
- Matisse’s wartime deterioration and personal loss coincided with a technical pivot to cutouts, leveraging childhood skills and adapting method to functional limitations.
How creativity and wisdom can grow after 80, from Matisse to modern psychiatry—boosting purpose, brain health, and connection in later life.
PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS
“I have needed all that time to reach the stage where I can say what I want to say.”
-Henri Matisse
As we continue our intermittent series of columns on the psychiatric considerations of turning 80 that began on January 27,1 I was intrigued when a slightly younger colleague shared a Google AI post on why some individuals become more creative as they get older. That sounded promising to me and a potential offset of other common deteriorations with aging, such as Alzheimer disease, so I investigated further.
Psychiatric experts on positive aging indicate that creativity is one of the potential strengths, along with wisdom.2 One example is the artist Henri Matisse.3 By World War II, his health was worsening, his daughter tortured by the Gestapo in France, and his wife had left years before. As if rising from predicted death, he invented a new way of painting based on cutting up sheets of colorful paper. He directed his assistant to pin them up in various designs. The first finished product was the 1947 book “Jazz.”4 Matisse felt that he could only have invented and created these images in older age. He used memories and skills from childhood and adapted them to his particular aging capabilities.
I have had a somewhat similar experience as I approach 80. Having an opportunity from Psychiatric Times to write a daily column, “
There are many situational supports for creativity in aging. There is often increased open time, improved emotional regulation, and even brain plasticity. Creativity can be built into everyday life with returning to an older beloved hobby from your youth, starting new activities, exploring community resources, and attending cultural events, among other things.
Benefits of creativity in old age are supporting cognitive health, providing a sense of purpose, and increased connectivity if done in group activities. Of course, there is no guarantee of high quality in what is created, nor avoiding harm, especially detrimental creative ideas put in motion by leaders. Humility is helpful.
Psychiatrists still seeing patients may also be more creative based on experience. Older patients blocked from creativity by psychiatric symptoms can achieve more freedom of mind and emotions. At its best, this increased creativity can feel like an internal therapeutic positive psychiatry process.
Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.
References
1. Moffic HS. Preparing to be 80: important considerations for psychiatry and society. Psychiatric Times. January 26, 2026.
2. Agronin ME. The End of Old Age: Living a Longer, More Purposeful Life. Balance; 2018.
3. Jeste D, LaFee S. Wiser: The Scientific Roots of Wisdom, Compassion, and What Makes Us Good. St. Martin’s Essentials; 2020.
4. Matise H. Jazz. Editions Verve; 1947.