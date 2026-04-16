Creativity After the Age of 80

I have had a somewhat similar experience as I approach 80. Having an opportunity from Psychiatric Times to write a daily column, “ Psychiatric Views on the Daily News ,” and present a weekly video in the series “Psychiatry and Society,” I am buoyed by some basic confidence instilled by a high school English teacher and a college creative writing class teacher. Tapping into a lifetime of experiences and connections, along with the addition of a growing spirituality, I felt a sense of becoming what some call a divine vessel of what to write and present, as serendipitous ideas seemed to pop up out of the blue. I went from a clinician treating individual patients to the challenge of what I came to call the social psychopathologies of large groups of people where psychiatrists had only lightly and intermittently tread.

There are many situational supports for creativity in aging. There is often increased open time, improved emotional regulation, and even brain plasticity. Creativity can be built into everyday life with returning to an older beloved hobby from your youth, starting new activities, exploring community resources, and attending cultural events, among other things.

Benefits of creativity in old age are supporting cognitive health, providing a sense of purpose, and increased connectivity if done in group activities. Of course, there is no guarantee of high quality in what is created, nor avoiding harm, especially detrimental creative ideas put in motion by leaders. Humility is helpful.

Psychiatrists still seeing patients may also be more creative based on experience. Older patients blocked from creativity by psychiatric symptoms can achieve more freedom of mind and emotions. At its best, this increased creativity can feel like an internal therapeutic positive psychiatry process.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

References

1. Moffic HS. Preparing to be 80: important considerations for psychiatry and society. Psychiatric Times. January 26, 2026. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/preparing-to-be-80-important-considerations-for-psychiatry-and-society

2. Agronin ME. The End of Old Age: Living a Longer, More Purposeful Life. Balance; 2018.

3. Jeste D, LaFee S. Wiser: The Scientific Roots of Wisdom, Compassion, and What Makes Us Good. St. Martin’s Essentials; 2020.

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