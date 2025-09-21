"Daydreaming," Poetry From Frank Clark, MD

Commentary
Article
Author(s):
Poetry reflections with Dr Frank Clark.
Daydreaming
If only…
Our minds would seek depth
so that violence can drown
and kindness can float
with ripples of insight
Our tongues would taste truth
so that sourness can die
and sweetness can thrive
with new buds of growth
Our lungs would breathe hope
that dissolves clots of greed
and inhales atoms of thanks
flowing with selfless joy
Our hands would pray peace
that removes the stains of hate
and restores the clearness of love
with a spiritual pureness
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.
