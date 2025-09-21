"Daydreaming," Poetry From Frank Clark, MD

fran_kie/Adobe Stock

Daydreaming

If only…

Our minds would seek depth

so that violence can drown

and kindness can float

with ripples of insight

Our tongues would taste truth

so that sourness can die

and sweetness can thrive

with new buds of growth

Our lungs would breathe hope

that dissolves clots of greed

and inhales atoms of thanks

flowing with selfless joy

Our hands would pray peace

that removes the stains of hate

and restores the clearness of love

with a spiritual pureness

Dr Frank Clark

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.