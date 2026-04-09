Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation Reduces Self-Injury and Depression Symptoms in Female Adolescents

Nexalin Technology today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in BMC Psychiatry reporting on deep intracranial frequency stimulation (DIFS) of the brain. DIFS 77.5 Hz high-gamma approach was associated with statistically significant reductions in self-injury behaviors and depressive symptoms in female adolescents with nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). The study also reported measurable changes in brain-network activity and connectivity, providing additional neurophysiological evidence supporting the noninvasive, high-power DIFS technology.1,2

The study evaluated 6 female adolescent participants who received 21 days of 77.5 Hz, 15 mA stimulation using a Nexalin device. Investigators found that participants showed statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms and self-injury behaviors, with benefits persisting through follow-up assessments. Additionally, investigators noted changes in functional connectivity across emotional-control networks, including default, limbic, salience/ventral attention, and control networks. All participants met the predefined clinical response criterion for depression, and 5 of 6 participants (83.3%) met the response criterion for self-injury outcomes.

Participants receiving 77.5 Hz stimulation saw significant improvement in HAMD-24 depression scores after treatment and through follow-up; significant reduction in Ottawa Self-Injury Inventory self-injury scores, including decreases in self-injury thoughts and behaviors; and improvement in anxiety and sleep quality measures. No significant adverse effects were observed by investigators, with only 1 participant reporting a mild headache that resolved quickly. The investigators thus concluded that 77.5 Hz stimulation may alleviate NSSI symptoms in female adolescents by regulating brain activity and functional connectivity in emotional control networks. They described these findings as preliminary evidence that supports the need for further investigation in larger randomized controlled trials.