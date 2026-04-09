Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation Reduces Self-Injury and Depression Symptoms in Female Adolescents
Key Takeaways
- A 21-day course of 77.5 Hz, 15 mA stimulation produced statistically significant reductions in HAMD-24 scores and Ottawa Self-Injury Inventory measures, including self-injury thoughts and behaviors.
- Neurophysiologic correlates included TMS-EEG–detected connectivity changes across default mode, limbic, salience/ventral attention, and control networks implicated in rumination and emotional regulation.
Deep intracranial frequency stimulation 77.5 Hz high-gamma approach was associated with statistically significant reductions in self-injury behaviors and depressive symptoms in female adolescents with nonsuicidal self-injury.
Nexalin Technology today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in BMC Psychiatry reporting on deep intracranial frequency stimulation (DIFS) of the brain. DIFS 77.5 Hz high-gamma approach was associated with statistically significant reductions in self-injury behaviors and depressive symptoms in female adolescents with nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). The study also reported measurable changes in brain-network activity and connectivity, providing additional neurophysiological evidence supporting the noninvasive, high-power DIFS technology.1,2
The study evaluated 6 female adolescent participants who received 21 days of 77.5 Hz, 15 mA stimulation using a Nexalin device. Investigators found that participants showed statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms and self-injury behaviors, with benefits persisting through follow-up assessments. Additionally, investigators noted changes in functional connectivity across emotional-control networks, including default, limbic, salience/ventral attention, and control networks. All participants met the predefined clinical response criterion for depression, and 5 of 6 participants (83.3%) met the response criterion for self-injury outcomes.
Participants receiving 77.5 Hz stimulation saw significant improvement in HAMD-24 depression scores after treatment and through follow-up; significant reduction in Ottawa Self-Injury Inventory self-injury scores, including decreases in self-injury thoughts and behaviors; and improvement in anxiety and sleep quality measures. No significant adverse effects were observed by investigators, with only 1 participant reporting a mild headache that resolved quickly. The investigators thus concluded that 77.5 Hz stimulation may alleviate NSSI symptoms in female adolescents by regulating brain activity and functional connectivity in emotional control networks. They described these findings as preliminary evidence that supports the need for further investigation in larger randomized controlled trials.
“This publication is important because it extends the scientific case for Nexalin’s high-gamma DIFS technology into one of the most urgent and difficult-to-treat populations in mental health. What stands out is not just the symptom improvement, but the objective TMS-EEG evidence showing changes in the brain networks associated with rumination, emotional regulation, and self-injurious behavior. We believe these findings further support the underlying mechanism of our 77.5 Hz, 15 mA neurostimulation approach and add to the growing body of peer-reviewed evidence validating Nexalin’s platform,” said David Owens, MD, the Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin.
Specifically, Nexalin believes this publication supports its DIFS platform as a noninvasive, drug-free approach designed to target dysfunctional brain activity and connectivity, rather than relying solely on subjective symptom reporting. Importantly, this publication adds to recent peer-reviewed and published data that span a variety of mental health disorders, including insomnia and depression (mood), traumatic brain injury and posttraumatic stress disorder (military), Alzheimer disease (memory), and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
“We believe publications like this continue to strengthen the scientific and commercial case for Nexalin’s high-power noninvasive DIFS platform. The Nexalin 15 mAmp DIFS technology allows for deeper penetration, which supports higher efficacy and enhanced treatment outcomes in a treatment-resistant population. In a market seeking safer, drug-free alternatives in mental health, each additional peer-reviewed publication helps further validate our technology and broaden its relevance across multiple indications,” said Mark White, the CEO of Nexalin.
The article, titled, “High-gamma tACS may regulate brain network connectivity to alleviate symptoms in female adolescent non-suicidal self-injury: a preliminary TMS-EEG pilot study,” was accepted on March 10, 2026. While this was a small pilot study without sham control, it is notable for combining reported clinical improvement with electrophysiological evidence suggesting modulation of high-gamma connectivity and emotional-control circuitry.
References
1. Nexalin announces peer-reviewed study showing the company’s DIFS™ technology reduced self-injury and depression symptoms in female adolescents. News release. April 9, 2026. Accessed April 9, 2026.
2. Hao W, Ding X, Ren K, et al.