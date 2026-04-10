Developments in Donanemab With Brandy Matthews, MD

Matthews explained that donanemab is an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets deposited amyloid plaques in the brain, facilitating their removal through microglial-mediated phagocytosis.1 The agent is indicated for mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease in patients with confirmed amyloid pathology. Matthews presented long-term extension data from the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 phase 3 clinical trial, which were featured at the AD/PD 2026 conference in Copenhagen.2 The data demonstrated that participants who met treatment completion criteria at 52 weeks achieved robust amyloid lowering, with more than 75% reaching levels below 24.1 centiloids—consistent with a visually negative amyloid PET scan—by 76 weeks. Critically, most participants maintained those reduced levels for up to 3 years following treatment completion.

Matthews noted that posttreatment amyloid reaccumulation occurred at approximately 2.4 centiloids per year, which she described as "consistent with the natural history of amyloid accumulation in older individuals." She emphasized that Kisunla is the only amyloid-targeting therapy with a dosing paradigm that permits treatment discontinuation once plaques are sufficiently reduced, stating that "many patients can complete their donanemab therapy at 76 weeks or even earlier and maintain their amyloid reduction without the need for ongoing treatment."