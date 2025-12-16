Blog|Videos|December 16, 2025

Don't Let the Lights Go Out: Be Like Ahmed al Ahmed

Explore the connection between recent tragedies and the enduring light of hope during Hanukkah, emphasizing the importance of community and resilience.

Psychiatry & Society

Hanukkah is meant to be a time of light, says H. Steven Moffic, MD. Taking away the darkness from patient's lives and society—that is the light psychiatry can bring.

This year, right before Hanukkah, 3 tragedies erupted. The first was the shooting at Brown University, the second was a shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, and the third was the murder of Rob and Michele Reiner by their son. The perpetrators of the second shooting were stopped by a heroic passerby named Ahmed al Ahmed.

"Be a bystander who responds. We can all be bystanders when we see discrimination and stereotyping... Everyday, there is stereotyping and discrimination that goes by without a word. If we all try and head that off across the board, we may make a big dent in what's going on nowadays," said Moffic.

When Jewish people are discriminated against, further widespread discrimination tends to follow, shares Moffic. This is his Jews as the "canaries in the coal mine" theory.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more