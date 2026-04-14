Earth Is a Lifeboat and We in Psychiatry Can Be Lifeguards

Most commonly in everyday clinical work, we know that we have an important role in addressing suicidality in our patients, and sometimes homicidal ideation too. We can be the lifeguard that saves the lives, lives which can turn the corner for better if the passengers stay away from the dangers of their personal mental health boats springing leaks and sinking.

Saving the Earth, though, is a newer, bigger, and more challenging task where we have an important role. It was a bit striking and disconcerting to me that climate change and instability seemed hardly mentioned directly by anyone associated with the mission. I do not think we could see any of its presence or instability in the beautiful photos taken. Perhaps NASA, with its ties to our federal government, was under direct or indirect or assumed instructions not to talk about climate change.

Yet, as most all reputable climate scientists know, our overall climate is worsening in its support for humans and other living things. Psychology is part of that process, given our mental defenses of denial of the danger, reaction formation that fossil fuels are just fine, displacement onto other global challenges like war, and ensuing anguishing unconscious guilt.1

Some of us in psychiatry over the last decade or so have recognized the danger. Actually, my very first blog for Psychiatric Times back near New Year 2010 was on climate danger .2 We established the Climate Psychiatry Alliance (CPA), which also partners with other concerned mental health organizations. However, it seems to me that though we have made great strides in how to consider and address climate change in psychotherapy and community resilience,3,4 we have been much less successful in preventively decreasing the harmful climate changes.

It would not be surprising to me that one of the justifications for this resurgence of space exploration is to find another future home for some humans, probably the most wealthy and powerful. Climate change seems to particularly adversely affect the poor and disenfranchised. To me, that mission sounds like a distant long shot, if not science fiction fantasy, even harder than rescuing “Mother Earth” while we still can.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

References

1. Weintrobe S, Zeavin L, eds. With Climate in Mind: Psychoanalysts on Climate Breakdown. Routledge; 2025.

2. Moffic HS. Why psychiatrists should go green. Psychiatric Times. January 6, 2010. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/why-psychiatrists-should-go-green

3. Anderson J, Staunton T, O’Gorman, Hickman C. Being a Therapists in a Time of Climate Breakdown. Routledge; 2024.

4. Doppler B. Preventing and Healing Climate Traumas: A Guide to Building Resilience and Hope in Communities. Routledge; 2023.