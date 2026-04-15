Factors Guiding Treatment Selection in Treatment Resistant Depression

Glutamatergic agents were strongly advocated for earlier use, with panelists noting that dextromethorphan-bupropion demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement as early as day 7 — a speed unmatched by traditional oral antidepressants. Esketamine similarly produces rapid functional improvements, with patients often reporting feeling noticeably better within days. This rapid response was noted to meaningfully strengthen the therapeutic alliance, making patients more receptive to further treatment recommendations.

Panelists also underscored glutamate's fundamental importance — comprising approximately 40% of brain neurotransmitters compared to less than 1% each for serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. Dr. Citrome reinforced that the PHQ-9's often-overlooked tenth question — addressing functional impact — is essential for capturing what truly matters to patients beyond symptom scores alone.

Check out https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40263-024-01114-y for more information on glutamatergic modulators of depression.

In the next episode, “Esketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression,” panelists discuss results of SUSTAIN3 and the critical importance of long-term monitoring and maintenance therapy after achieving remission in TRD, emphasizing that ongoing medical evaluation, psychotherapy, and proactive surveillance are essential to sustaining recovery and preventing relapse.