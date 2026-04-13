Finding Joy in the Artemis II Astronauts and in Psychiatry

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

After a picture-perfect landing near San Diego, the Artemis II astronauts began to provide their reflections on their journey, a heroic one in Joseph Campbell terms.1 The comments that got my initial psychiatric attention were those of Jeremy Hansen, the representative from the Canadian Space Agency. It was along the same lines as the unity in diversity that I highlighted in prior comments last week about the mission.

Joy is not a very common word that I have heard in my 50-year career in psychiatry.2 Research into it seems limited. That omission probably occurs for several reasons. One is that we generally encounter the distress in patients and sometimes the worse behavior in humans, as I especially did while working part time in a men’s prison. In comparison with the rest of medicine, we analyze for psychiatric meaning any desire to get us a present, unlike the rest of medicine. The surrounding stigma can seem oppressive.

Previously, I had also wondered how it could be possible for coders of reimbursement of our work could be joyful. But when I was asked to do a seminar series for the internet broadcast Talk Ten Tuesday some years back on them and their work, I found it. The joy could come from recognition and appreciation of a difficult and important job done well.

That coder possibility of joy seems to fit what joy is all about.3 It is a core human experience, perhaps even describable as a virtue, but complex and full of depth, deeper than the emotion of happiness. There seem to be 3 conditions that help to elicit joy: growing in authenticity; growing in gratifying relationships; and growing more aligned with one’s values. All these conditions connect with what gives life the most meaning. Perhaps one of these experiences is what is written in a common fortune cookie prediction: “An unexpected event will bring you joy.” Even so, we can also do what we can to find and meet those conditions for joy. Although there is much more research about predisposition toward happiness, it seems that people also vary in their biological predisposition to feel joy. If you need to see joy at its peak, just go back and view any of the videos of the tears of joy in the recent acceptances to college or medical school.

When Hansen began his comments at their work home of Johnson Space Center in Houston, he said this about joy:

“We have a term in our crew that we coined a long time ago, the ‘joy train’. And it sounds like you saw a lot of joy up there. There was a lot of joy. We’re not always on the joy train, this crew, there are many times we’re not on the joy train, but we are committed to getting back on the joy train as soon as we can. And that is a useful life skill for any team trying to get something done.”