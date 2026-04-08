First Participants Enrolled in Phase 2a Study of BXCL501 for Treatment of Acute Stress Reactions

BioXcel Therapeutics today announced the enrollment of the first participants in a US Department of War (DoW)-funded phase 2a clinical trial evaluating sublingual dexmedetomidine (BXCL501) for the treatment of acute stress reactions (ASR), also known as acute stress disorder. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (NCT06943404) is designed to enroll 100 participants experiencing ASRs following motor vehicle collisions and will investigate the potential of BXCL501 to reduce ASR symptom severity, improve neurocognitive function, and prevent the progression to chronic posttraumatic neuropsychiatric symptoms.1

The trial is being led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Institute of Trauma Recovery and marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between BioXcel Therapeutics and UNC. BioXcel Therapeutics will supply BXCL501 for the trial.

“Supporting service men and women resilience and effectively treating ASRs is an urgent military priority,” said Samuel McLean, MD, MPH, a professor of psychiatry and emergency medicine, the director of the Institute for Trauma Recovery at the UNC School of Medicine, and principal investigator of the study. “We are excited to evaluate BXCL501 as a potential treatment to address this critical unmet need of service men and women and civilians experiencing ASRs.”

ASRs, which affect more than 40 million Americans who seek emergency department care annually after traumatic stress exposure (such as a motor vehicle collision), occur in the days and weeks after trauma. Symptoms include anxiety, sleep disturbance, concentration difficulty, pain, and somatic symptoms such as dizziness and lightheadedness. Chronic adverse posttraumatic neuropsychiatric symptoms occur when ASRs do not resolve, and include persistent pain, posttraumatic stress, and depressive symptoms. ASRs are common among service men and women, police, other first responders, and survivors of shootings and natural disasters.2,3

“We look forward to supporting Dr McLean and his team at UNC on this important study evaluating BXCL501 for the treatment of ASRs,” said Vimal Mehta, PhD, the chief executive officer of BioXcel Therapeutics. “The results from this study could have clinical benefit for this patient population and support BXCL501’s potential as a pipeline-in-a-product.”