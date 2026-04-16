High-Potency Cannabis: America's New Pastime and Psychiatry's Next Challenge

Cannabis Use Disorder

Approximately 9% of people who use cannabis will develop a use disorder, a figure that rises to roughly 17% among those who begin in adolescence.6-8 High-potency products may accelerate the development of tolerance and dependence, though longitudinal data specific to modern high-potency formulations are still emerging. Withdrawal—characterized by irritability, insomnia, decreased appetite, and anxiety—is real, clinically significant, and often underrecognized.

Long-Term Effects: The Honest Answer

We simply do not know. The escalation in product potency has dramatically outpaced our research infrastructure. Most of the longitudinal studies informing our understanding were conducted when cannabis meant something fundamentally different, lower potency, less concentrated, and used less frequently.9 Extrapolating those findings to the current landscape of 20% THC concentrates and daily use is scientifically questionable.

The Demand Is Already Here

Regardless of what psychiatrists or policymakers conclude, the American public has already voted with their wallets. Cannabis is now a $30+ billion annual industry.10 Dispensaries outnumber Starbucks locations in several states.11 Patients are arriving at our offices not asking whether they should use cannabis, but how, which strain, which potency, which delivery method, and whether it will interact with their medications.

In this landscape, psychiatry risks becoming reactive rather than proactive. If we are not equipped to have informed, nonjudgmental conversations about cannabis, grounded in current evidence, attentive to individual risk factors, and honest about what we do not know, patients will seek guidance elsewhere. They will find it on social media, in dispensary pamphlets, and from peers who may be equally uninformed.

What Psychiatry Must Do Next

The path forward requires action on several fronts simultaneously. First, we need investment in high-quality, prospective research specifically designed around contemporary high-potency products and real-world use patterns, not retrofitted studies from an era of 4% THC. The methodological challenges are real, but they are not insurmountable.

Second, psychiatry must take a more active role in public education and policy engagement. When dispensaries market cannabis as a treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, insomnia, and chronic pain without meaningful clinical evidence, we have a professional obligation to push back, not moralistically, but empirically. Claims should be held to the same evidentiary standard as any other intervention.

Third, we must train clinicians to conduct thorough, nuanced cannabis histories. This means assessing not just use or nonuse, but frequency, potency, product type, method of administration, and motivations. It means screening for early onset use in adolescent patients with particular care. And it means maintaining an updated working knowledge of the evidence as it evolves.

Finally, we need to approach patients who use cannabis the way we approach patients who drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes: with honesty, clinical precision, and harm reduction as a guiding principle. Abstinence-only messaging in clinical contexts is neither realistic nor effective. What patients need is accurate information about risk stratification, and that starts with psychiatrists who are informed enough to provide it.

A Call for Better Data and Better Conversations

Will this escalating THC arms race worsen America's mental health burden? The honest answer is that we do not yet know with confidence. But the question is urgent, the population exposed is large and growing, and the window for proactive engagement is closing. Psychiatry should not sit on the sidelines while cannabis culture evolves around us, making decisions for millions of patients without our participation.

What we need now is rigorous, unbiased, well-funded research, paired with a clinical culture willing to engage this topic openly. Because whether we like it or not, cannabis has become embedded in American life. The question is not whether our patients will use it. The question is whether they will have a psychiatrist informed enough to help them do so wisely.

Dr Rossi is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in inpatient and consultation-liaison psychiatry. His work focuses on evidence-based treatment, complex mood and psychotic disorders, and practical clinical decision-making. He is passionate about education, thoughtful skepticism, and advancing psychiatry through honest, nuanced discussion.

References

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2. Chandra S, Radwan MM, Majumdar CG, et al. New trends in cannabis potency in USA and Europe during the last decade (2008–2017). Eur Arch Psychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2019;269(1):5-15.

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6. Cannabis (Marijuana). In: Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. SAMHSA. 2023. Accessed April 6, 2026. https://www.samhsa.gov/data/sites/default/files/reports/rpt42731/2022-nsduh-nnr.pdf

7. Lopez-Quintero C, Pérez de los Cobos J, Hasin DS, et al. Probability and predictors of transition from first use to dependence on nicotine, alcohol, cannabis, and cocaine: results of the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions (NESARC). Drug Alcohol Depend. 2011;115(1-2):120-130.

8. Winters KC, Lee CY. Likelihood of developing an alcohol and cannabis use disorder during youth: association with recent use and age. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2008;92(1-3):239-247.

9. Hasin DS, Saha TD, Kerridge BT, et al. Prevalence of marijuana use disorders in the United States between 2001-2002 and 2012-2013. JAMA Psychiatry. 2015;72(12):1235-1242.

10. Dorbian I. New cannabis report predicts legal sales to reach nearly $30 billion by 2025. Forbes. September 24, 2019. Accessed April 7, 2026. https://www.forbes.com/sites/irisdorbian/2019/09/24/new-cannabis-report-predicts-legal-sales-to-reach-nearly-30-billion-by-2025/