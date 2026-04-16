High-Potency Cannabis: America's New Pastime and Psychiatry's Next Challenge
High-potency cannabis surges; psychiatry confronts psychosis risk, dependence, and data gaps—why clinicians must guide safer use now.
COMMENTARY
Baseball season is upon us, and as I settle into the rhythms of spring, I cannot help but think about America's other growing pastime: cannabis use. Full disclosure, I do not use marijuana myself. But as a psychiatrist, I am increasingly struck by how quickly it has evolved from taboo to a mainstream, multi-billion-dollar industry. With federal rescheduling on the horizon, psychiatry will be called upon to grapple with the mental health consequences of high-potency cannabis in ways we are not yet prepared for.
From Mom and Dad's Weed to Designer Strains
When our parents were young, marijuana contained roughly 4% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound responsible for its euphoric and, in some cases, destabilizing effects.1 Walk into any modern dispensary today (there are 3 in my small town alone), and you will find products routinely approaching 20% THC. For the adventurous consumer, concentrates and extracts push that figure to 70% to 95%.2 We have not simply cultivated a plant; we have bioengineered it into something pharmacologically unrecognizable from its ancestors.
Step inside one of these dispensaries, and the experience feels more Apple Store than back alley. Knowledgeable staff guide customers through a curated menu of strains promising everything from relaxation to creativity to insomnia relief. The range is dizzying, and the marketing is sophisticated. The question I found myself quietly asking was almost existential: Which strain defines me as a person?
But behind the sleek branding and therapeutic framing lies an unsettling reality: this is not natural medicine as it is often portrayed. This is a pharmacological arms race, one engineered to push the psychoactive limits of a plant that millions of Americans are now consuming at unprecedented potencies, with incomplete information and almost no clinical guidance.
What We Know and What We Do Not Know
The scientific evidence on high-potency cannabis is real but limited, and many existing studies carry significant methodological limitations. Like trials evaluating psychedelics or ketamine, blinding is nearly impossible: participants know when they are intoxicated, and those randomly assigned to placebo know they are not. This creates inherent bias that is difficult to correct for. With those caveats in mind, here is what the current evidence supports.
Psychosis and Schizophrenia
The association between cannabis use and psychosis is one of the most replicated findings in psychiatric epidemiology.3,4 Cannabis use carries a low but statistically significant increased risk for psychotic disorders, including schizophrenia, particularly in individuals with genetic vulnerability. I have seen this clinically, and the data consistently support it.
Whether higher THC concentrations amplify that risk remains less certain in the literature, but the biological logic is difficult to dismiss. Greater psychoactive exposure to a compound that dysregulates dopamine signaling plausibly increases downstream risk.5 Early-onset use, particularly in adolescence, when brain development is most vulnerable, appears to carry the highest risk.
Mood and Anxiety Disorders
The picture here is considerably more complex. Some patients report genuine relief from depression and anxiety symptoms with cannabis use; others experience worsening. The heterogeneity of outcomes makes broad conclusions difficult and clinical prediction challenging. CBD-dominant products have attracted interest for anxiolytic properties, but the evidence base remains nascent. THC-dominant products, by contrast, have been more consistently associated with anxiety exacerbation, particularly at higher doses.
Cannabis Use Disorder
Approximately 9% of people who use cannabis will develop a use disorder, a figure that rises to roughly 17% among those who begin in adolescence.6-8 High-potency products may accelerate the development of tolerance and dependence, though longitudinal data specific to modern high-potency formulations are still emerging. Withdrawal—characterized by irritability, insomnia, decreased appetite, and anxiety—is real, clinically significant, and often underrecognized.
Long-Term Effects: The Honest Answer
We simply do not know. The escalation in product potency has dramatically outpaced our research infrastructure. Most of the longitudinal studies informing our understanding were conducted when cannabis meant something fundamentally different, lower potency, less concentrated, and used less frequently.9 Extrapolating those findings to the current landscape of 20% THC concentrates and daily use is scientifically questionable.
The Demand Is Already Here
Regardless of what psychiatrists or policymakers conclude, the American public has already voted with their wallets. Cannabis is now a $30+ billion annual industry.10 Dispensaries outnumber Starbucks locations in several states.11 Patients are arriving at our offices not asking whether they should use cannabis, but how, which strain, which potency, which delivery method, and whether it will interact with their medications.
In this landscape, psychiatry risks becoming reactive rather than proactive. If we are not equipped to have informed, nonjudgmental conversations about cannabis, grounded in current evidence, attentive to individual risk factors, and honest about what we do not know, patients will seek guidance elsewhere. They will find it on social media, in dispensary pamphlets, and from peers who may be equally uninformed.
What Psychiatry Must Do Next
The path forward requires action on several fronts simultaneously. First, we need investment in high-quality, prospective research specifically designed around contemporary high-potency products and real-world use patterns, not retrofitted studies from an era of 4% THC. The methodological challenges are real, but they are not insurmountable.
Second, psychiatry must take a more active role in public education and policy engagement. When dispensaries market cannabis as a treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, insomnia, and chronic pain without meaningful clinical evidence, we have a professional obligation to push back, not moralistically, but empirically. Claims should be held to the same evidentiary standard as any other intervention.
Third, we must train clinicians to conduct thorough, nuanced cannabis histories. This means assessing not just use or nonuse, but frequency, potency, product type, method of administration, and motivations. It means screening for early onset use in adolescent patients with particular care. And it means maintaining an updated working knowledge of the evidence as it evolves.
Finally, we need to approach patients who use cannabis the way we approach patients who drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes: with honesty, clinical precision, and harm reduction as a guiding principle. Abstinence-only messaging in clinical contexts is neither realistic nor effective. What patients need is accurate information about risk stratification, and that starts with psychiatrists who are informed enough to provide it.
A Call for Better Data and Better Conversations
Will this escalating THC arms race worsen America's mental health burden? The honest answer is that we do not yet know with confidence. But the question is urgent, the population exposed is large and growing, and the window for proactive engagement is closing. Psychiatry should not sit on the sidelines while cannabis culture evolves around us, making decisions for millions of patients without our participation.
What we need now is rigorous, unbiased, well-funded research, paired with a clinical culture willing to engage this topic openly. Because whether we like it or not, cannabis has become embedded in American life. The question is not whether our patients will use it. The question is whether they will have a psychiatrist informed enough to help them do so wisely.
Dr Rossi is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in inpatient and consultation-liaison psychiatry. His work focuses on evidence-based treatment, complex mood and psychotic disorders, and practical clinical decision-making. He is passionate about education, thoughtful skepticism, and advancing psychiatry through honest, nuanced discussion.
References
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6. Cannabis (Marijuana). In: Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. SAMHSA. 2023. Accessed April 6, 2026.
7. Lopez-Quintero C, Pérez de los Cobos J, Hasin DS, et al.
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10. Dorbian I. New cannabis report predicts legal sales to reach nearly $30 billion by 2025. Forbes. September 24, 2019. Accessed April 7, 2026.
11. Huhn K. Marijuana store density surpasses Starbucks and McDonald's in many mature cannabis markets. MJBiz Daily. June 13, 2019. Accessed April 5, 2026.