If You Ask Me My Name

By Richard M. Berlin, MD
Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 1

"And if you like it simple, doctor will do."

doctor name

Africa Studio/AdobeStock

POETRY OF THE TIMES

If you ask me my name

I will say healer, priest, arrogant crow

costumed in white, reflecting moon.

My name is scared and distant

and sometimes too tired to care.

I am death’s reluctant lover,

a child’s guide, mother, father,

hero and fool. And if you like it simple,

doctor will do.

Richard Berlin

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times™ in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Download Issue DPF
Related Videos
View All
Related Content

Paper-White Narcissus

January 13th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Purposeful Light

January 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Coalescence

December 23rd 2022

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022

Paper-White Narcissus

January 13th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Purposeful Light

January 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Coalescence

December 23rd 2022

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022

Paper-White Narcissus

January 13th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Purposeful Light

January 6th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Coalescence

December 23rd 2022

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022
Advertise
Contact Us
Editorial
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Info

2 Clarke Drive
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.