Africa Studio/AdobeStock
POETRY OF THE TIMES
If you ask me my name
I will say healer, priest, arrogant crow
costumed in white, reflecting moon.
My name is scared and distant
and sometimes too tired to care.
I am death’s reluctant lover,
a child’s guide, mother, father,
hero and fool. And if you like it simple,
doctor will do.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times™ in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.