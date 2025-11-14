In Memoriam: 2 Terrible Ironies of Being a Psychiatrist

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

There are many possible motivations that may be important in choosing to become a psychiatrist. Often, there is something psychodynamically important personally in one’s history that needs to be addressed, fulfilled, or changed. As I mentioned in the last column, for me, one of the motivating factors was being a child that indirectly came out of the Holocaust, leading to a major recent career focus on anti-Semitism.

Two recent deaths may indicate such a psychological connection, but with even sadder than usual endings for these early career psychiatrists.

David M. Carlson, MD

Dr Carlson died on October 5, 2025, at the age of 39 of brain cancer. Here, the terrible irony is that a field that focuses on the brain has that brain seemingly turn and become deadly cancerous for the psychiatrist.

He actually was diagnosed with that brain cancer in 2016 while in medical school, but was able to return to school and graduate in 2019. In 2024, after he finished his training, he came to Yale to work as a geriatric psychiatrist, working with those of an age that he would never come close to personally reaching. His cancer returned not long after that work transition.

He was also an entrepreneur who focused on early medical career desired, founding PreMed HQMCAT, an online medical school preparation program.

He married a nurse who cared for him during hospitalization and they had a son together.

Nolan Williams, MD

Dr Williams also died recently, on October 8, 2025, at the age of 43.

He worked at Stanford, starting in 2014, where he set up a Brain Stimulation Lab focusing on trying to find more rapid-acting treatments, including with the psychedelic ibogaine. His work with that psychedelic, available in Mexico, was reported in a March 5, 2024, New York Times article titled “Powerful Psychedelic Gains New Attention as a Treatment for Opioid Addiction.”1 His high-tech therapy was called the Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Treatment (SAINT), with much reported success for remission.

The terrible irony, as just reported in the November 12, 2025, New York Times article “Nolan Williams, Who Stimulated the Brain to Treat Depression, Dies at 43,”2 was that Dr Williams also suffered from depression. It was uncertain whether he tried any of his treatments, but he was reported to have died from suicide. His wife was also a psychiatrist and research collaborator. They had 2 children.

Our recent columns have focused on the so-called tricks and treats of Halloween and the celebration of ancestors in the Day of the Dead. Both of these psychiatrists provided so many treats for their patients, but their lives ended with the irony of their focused knowledge being unable to help save themselves. Still, their work provides more leads and promise of clinical psychiatric treats for the future, and their lives must be viewed as a major psychiatric blessing.

