When an antidepressant seems to stop working, the patient’s deterioration is real. The explanation may be less certain.
News|Articles|April 14, 2026
Insights in Treating Anxiety and the Pharmaceutical Perspective
Author(s)Freda Lewis-Hall, MD, Jessica Walters
A pharma expert and clinician shares perspectives on developing treatments.
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Freda Lewis-Hall, MD, a clinician with extensive experience in practice and pharmaceutical development surveyed the persistent unmet need in anxiety and depression treatment. We spoke with Lewis-Hall to learn more about the pipeline of novel serotonergic agonists, particularly HLP-004 for generalized anxiety disorder and HLP003 for major depressive disorder, which recently showed positive results.1,2 HLP-004 is an investigational intramuscular deuterated serotoninergic agonist, being developed for treatment resisted anxiety.2
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