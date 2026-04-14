Insights in Treating Anxiety and the Pharmaceutical Perspective

Freda Lewis-Hall, MD, a clinician with extensive experience in practice and pharmaceutical development surveyed the persistent unmet need in anxiety and depression treatment. We spoke with Lewis-Hall to learn more about the pipeline of novel serotonergic agonists, particularly HLP-004 for generalized anxiety disorder and HLP003 for major depressive disorder, which recently showed positive results.1,2 HLP-004 is an investigational intramuscular deuterated serotoninergic agonist, being developed for treatment resisted anxiety.2