Leadership Under Pressure: Coach Sleep, Decision-Making, and Team Functioning in Elite Sport

Compliance and reactivity are additional concerns. Coaches may remove monitoring devices during high-stress periods (precisely when data is most valuable) or alter behavior when monitored (Hawthorne effects). Athletes have shown variable compliance in sleep monitoring studies; coaches may be worse given time constraints and competing demands.

Respondent burden affects athlete survey designs. Athletes are already surveyed extensively by performance staff, medical staff, and sports science departments. Daily coach-rating surveys may face pushback from player unions, create social desirability bias (athletes reluctant to criticize coaches), or yield poor completion rates.

Statistical power is limited by the rarity of high-leverage coaching decisions. Fourth-down attempts, challenges, and late-game timeouts occur infrequently, and with games nested within seasons and coaches, sample sizes are constrained. Multi-team designs exponentially increase access challenges while potentially being necessary for adequate power.

Red line scenarios:

What if organizations insist on retaining access to raw coach sleep data for performance evaluation or contractual purposes? This represents a non-negotiable boundary: without data protections, coaches will not participate honestly, and findings will be uninterpretable. Second-best options include: (a) deidentified, lagged aggregation where only team-level or season-average data are shared with organizations; (b) coach-controlled devices with only summary metrics (eg, “adequate” vs “restricted” categories) released to researchers; (c) delayed release of findings until after contract cycles. These alternatives sacrifice precision but may preserve trust and participation.

Given these barriers, we propose a staged research approach beginning with lower-barrier designs and building toward more ambitious field studies as relationships and trust develop.

Study 1: Descriptive Coach Sleep Profiles

Aim: Establish basic patterns of coach sleep across a season, distinguishing chronic restriction from acute deprivation episodes.

Design: Multi-week actigraphy and daily sleep diaries with head and assistant coaches from one or a small number of teams, ideally where research relationships already exist. Descriptive analysis of sleep duration, efficiency, timing, and variability around games, travel, and key organizational events. Comparison with parallel athlete data where available. Assessment of subjective sleepiness (eg, Karolinska Sleepiness Scale) to examine objective-subjective dissociation.

Recovery dynamics: Track not only sleep restriction episodes but also recovery patterns, examining whether coaches show nonlinear recovery trajectories consistent with laboratory findings on sleep debt.

Feasibility notes: Single-team case studies can be an acceptable starting point. Retrospective designs using existing team data (travel schedules, practice logs, self-report wellness questionnaires if available) may provide preliminary estimates before prospective monitoring is feasible.

Sample and power considerations: A single-team study with 4–6 coaches monitored across 8–12 weeks would yield approximately 200–500 coach-nights, sufficient for descriptive profiling and within-person variability estimation. Effect sizes for descriptive comparisons (eg, game-day vs. non-game-day sleep) can be computed without a priori power targets.

Study 2: Coach Sleep and Decision-Process Indicators

Aim: Examine whether sleep restriction affects decision-making processes in coaches, with explicit attention to operationalizing decision quality.

The decision-quality problem: Separating decision quality from outcome is methodologically challenging. Coaches possess private information (injury status, matchup confidence, player fatigue) unavailable to public analytics models. A decision that appears suboptimal by win probability may be entirely rational given private information. Moreover, high-leverage coaching decisions (fourth-down attempts, challenges, late-game timeouts) occur infrequently, limiting sample sizes for field-based analysis. Our approach, therefore, emphasizes controlled assessment of decision processes rather than field observation of decision outcomes.

Primary design (simulation-based): Present coaches with standardized game scenarios requiring tactical decisions under varying sleep conditions. Scenarios can be drawn from historical game footage, with identifying information removed, or constructed to systematically vary decision-relevant parameters (score margin, time remaining, opponent tendencies). Coaches’ complete scenarios following nights of adequate sleep (≥7 hours by actigraphy) versus naturally occurring restriction (<6 hours), using a within-subjects design across multiple sessions. Decision quality is assessed against expert consensus benchmarks or expected-value models, with coaches blinded to the sleep-performance hypothesis.

Outcome measures: Primary outcomes include decision consistency (agreement with the coach's own choices on matched scenarios presented at different sessions), response latency, and confidence calibration. Secondary outcomes include alignment with analytics-based benchmarks, though we recognize these are imperfect standards.

Feasibility advantages: Simulation designs avoid the access barriers of in-game observation, eliminate confounds between pre-game anxiety and sleep, and allow standardized comparison across coaches and decision contexts. Retired coaches may be more willing participants than active staff, providing initial effect-size estimates. Current coaches could complete sessions during off-season periods when competitive concerns are reduced. It should be noted that simulation-based designs are not proposed as substitutes for field observation, but as complementary methods that allow initial hypothesis testing under controlled conditions when in-game access is impractical or ethically constrained.

Sample and power considerations: As an illustrative power target, a within-subjects simulation study with approximately 20–25 coaches and 30–40 scenarios per condition would typically provide adequate power to detect small-to-moderate within-person effects, though initial pilots may necessarily be smaller and opportunistic. Retired coaches may be more accessible than active staff, providing initial effect-size estimates for subsequent studies with current coaches.

Expert consensus benchmarks: Expert consensus will be generated through a modified Delphi process: independent analysts (eg, former coaches, sport scientists with tactical expertise) rate optimal decisions for each scenario, with iterative rounds until convergence. Inter-rater reliability will be established (target ICC > 0.70). This benchmark is imperfect but provides a structured standard against which consistency can be assessed.

Handling private information: For field-based extensions, structured post-hoc elicitation can capture hidden constraints: immediately following key decisions, coaches (or designated staff) record private information that influenced the decision (eg, “Player X reported hamstring tightness before the play”). Sensitivity analyses can then compare models with and without private-information parameters to assess whether sleep effects remain after accounting for rational deviations from public benchmarks.

Aspirational extension (field-based): Where deep organizational relationships permit, field observation linking coach sleep to in-game decisions remains the gold standard for ecological validity. This would require coaches to share pre-established decision frameworks (eg, fourth-down charts, rotation triggers) as benchmarks, with independent analysts coding decision situations. We acknowledge this level of access is rare. Coaches guard tactical frameworks as competitive intelligence, analyst coding requires expensive expertise, and sample sizes for comparable decision situations are limited. Organizations piloting this approach should begin with low-stakes preseason games to establish trust and refine methods before extending to regular-season observation. Access of this depth is likely feasible only in long-standing collaborations with unusually research-engaged organizations and should be viewed as an aspirational, not initial, step.

Complementary approaches: Qualitative interviews with retired coaches about perceived sleep effects on their decision-making during their careers could provide triangulating evidence and generate hypotheses for simulation testing. Secondary analysis of publicly available data—such as decision patterns following travel across time zones or on second nights of back-to-backs—may offer preliminary naturalistic tests without requiring participant cooperation.

Study 3: Coach Sleep, Team Climate, and Coach-Athlete Relationships

Aim: Test whether coach sleep is associated with team emotional climate and coach-athlete relationship quality, using measurement approaches calibrated to the realities of elite sport environments.

The survey burden problem: Athletes in elite settings are already surveyed extensively with wellness questionnaires, readiness-to-train assessments, injury monitoring, and sport science metrics to name a few. Adding daily surveys rating coach communication quality faces three barriers: athlete fatigue with surveys (yielding poor completion rates), pushback from performance staff protecting existing data streams, and social desirability bias (athletes may be reluctant to rate their coach negatively when that coach controls playing time). Our approach accordingly emphasizes low-burden measurement and indirect climate indicators rather than frequent direct coach evaluations.

Primary design: Weekly (not daily) brief assessments timed to natural breaks in the schedule, for example, following games or on designated recovery days when athletes already complete wellness monitoring. Measures focus on team-level constructs (task cohesion, collective confidence, team communication quality) rather than direct ratings of the head coach specifically, reducing social desirability concerns. Coach sleep is assessed via actigraphy and brief morning self-report across the same period.

Construct operationalization: “Team climate” encompasses distinct constructs requiring clear specification. We recommend focusing on task cohesion (coordination and shared commitment to team goals) rather than social cohesion, as task cohesion is more plausibly linked to coach communication and more relevant to performance. Collective efficacy (the team's shared belief in its ability to succeed) provides an additional outcome sensitive to leadership behavior. For coach-athlete relationship quality, Jowett's Coach-Athlete Relationship Questionnaire (CART-Q) offers validated brief measures of Closeness, Commitment, and Complementarity that can be administered periodically (eg, monthly) rather than weekly.

Leveraging existing data streams: Where organizations already collect athlete wellness data (mood, energy, stress, sleep quality), these existing measures may serve as proxies for climate without adding survey burden. Spikes in athlete-reported stress or declines in mood, aggregated to team level and time-locked to periods of coach sleep restriction, could provide preliminary signal. This approach requires data-sharing agreements but no new athlete burden.

Analysis: Mixed-effects models examine whether coach sleep in the preceding week predicts end-of-week team climate ratings, with random intercepts for individual athletes. Cross-lagged models test bidirectionality where repeated measures permit, examining whether poor team climate also predicts subsequent coach sleep disruption. We anticipate bidirectional effects and frame the analysis as characterizing associations rather than establishing unidirectional causation.

Feasibility notes: Even weekly measurement over a full season represents substantial commitment from organizations. Pilot studies might focus on intensive monitoring during defined windows (eg, a road trip, a playoff push) rather than full-season coverage. Teams already experiencing challenges with cohesion or communication may be more motivated to participate, though this introduces selection bias that should be acknowledged.

Minimum viable version: At smallest scale, a single team tracked across one month with weekly climate surveys (5-6 data points) and continuous coach actigraphy could establish proof-of-concept and effect-size estimates for larger studies. This is achievable within existing clinical relationships without formal research infrastructure.

Minimum viable protocol: A single team, 15–18 athletes, weekly climate ratings for 8–10 weeks, plus continuous coach actigraphy, analyzed with mixed-effects models (athletes nested within weeks). This design provides approximately 120–180 athlete-week observations, sufficient to detect medium within-person effects (d = 0.40) with 80% power.

Specific measures: Task cohesion: 4-item subscale from the Group Environment Questionnaire (GEQ-Task) completion time <1 minute.27 Collective efficacy: 5-item Short Collective Efficacy Scale, completion time <1 minute.28 Coach-athlete relationship: CART-Q short form, 11 items assessing Closeness, Commitment, and Complementarity, completion time <2 minutes, administered monthly rather than weekly.29 Total weekly burden: <2 minutes; monthly burden with CART-Q: <4 minutes.

Study 4: Structural Moderators and Sleep-Supportive Leadership

Aim: Examine whether coach sleep relates to sleep-supportive leadership behaviors, and explore how organizational structure may buffer or amplify associations between coach sleep and team functioning.

Primary focus (sleep-supportive leadership): Emerging research on sleep-supportive leadership examines how leaders' behaviors shape subordinates' sleep opportunity and quality. In coaching contexts, relevant behaviors include: timing of communications (late-night texts and emails that signal 24/7 availability expectations), scheduling decisions that protect or encroach on athlete sleep windows, explicit messaging about sleep importance, and modeling of healthy sleep behaviors. We hypothesize that coach sleep restriction impairs coaches' capacity to engage in sleep-supportive leadership. A sleep-restricted coach, for example, sending emails at midnight both signals problematic norms and reflects their own dysregulated schedule.

Design: Track coach sleep via actigraphy alongside objective indicators of sleep-supportive behavior: timestamps of coach communications to athletes and staff (available through team communication platforms), scheduling decisions affecting athlete sleep opportunity, and adapted self-report measures of sleep-supportive leadership. Athlete-reported perceptions of coach support for sleep and recovery provide a complementary outcome. Analysis examines whether periods of coach sleep restriction predict decreases in sleep-supportive behaviors and whether these behaviors mediate associations between coach sleep and team climate.

Secondary focus (structural moderators): Organizational structure may buffer against individual coach sleep effects. Teams with larger coaching staffs, clearer delegation of authority, and established decision-support systems may show weaker associations between head coach sleep and team outcomes because critical functions are distributed rather than concentrated. Testing this hypothesis requires comparing teams with different structures. Such a design faces substantial feasibility barriers that are addressed below.

Precedent for league and team cooperation: Professional sports leagues have collaborated with researchers on athlete health and performance, setting a precedent for systematic data collection across organizations. The UEFA Elite Club Injury Study, initiated in 2001 and coordinated by Professor Jan Ekstrand, involves multi-year prospective injury surveillance from elite European football clubs, with data shared for peer-reviewed publication.30,31 World Rugby has funded and supported injury surveillance studies across Rugby World Cup tournaments since 2007, with published findings informing concussion protocols and player welfare policies (Fuller et al., 2017; Fuller et al., 2020). In the United States, the National Basketball Association has permitted research on scheduling effects and player health, with published studies examining associations between back-to-back games, travel, and injury risk, and the league subsequently modified schedules to reduce back-to-back games based partly on this research.32,33 MLS has shown openness to systemic wellbeing initiatives: in 2019, the league implemented a policy requiring every club to have a mental health professional available to players and mandating mental health awareness education, addressing player welfare holistically rather than solely through physical performance metrics. However, this cooperation has focused on athletes. Coach-focused research at the league level would be novel and requires framing that emphasizes mutual benefit: protecting coach health, improving team functioning, and reducing organizational risk from fatigue-related errors.

It is worth noting that these precedents demonstrate the feasibility of league-level cooperation and longitudinal data governance, not equivalence in ethical, legal, or labor considerations between athlete and coach monitoring, which require separate, role-specific safeguards.

Barriers to multi-team comparison: Comparing teams on organizational structure and its relationship to coach sleep effects faces significant obstacles beyond access. Teams may be unwilling to be compared on organizational effectiveness, particularly if findings suggest some structures are suboptimal. Data ownership questions arise: who controls findings, and could they be used in labor negotiations or litigation? Coaches' associations may have concerns about research that could be perceived as evaluating coaching staff adequacy. Legal exposure is possible if coach fatigue data becomes relevant in disputes over decision-making or workplace safety. These concerns are not insurmountable but require careful governance agreements, league-level buy-in, and framing that emphasizes organizational learning rather than ranking.

Feasible alternatives: Within-team comparisons may provide initial tests of structural buffering without multi-team cooperation. Examining the same team across periods with different assistant coaching coverage (eg, when key staff are absent due to illness, family leave, or turnover) could test whether distributed structures attenuate coach sleep effects. Natural experiments, such as organizations that restructure their coaching staff or decision-making processes, offer pre-post designs without requiring cross-team comparison. Single-organization case studies documenting how structural changes affected vulnerability to coach fatigue could generate hypotheses for larger studies.

Return on investment: The primary value of Study 4 lies in identifying modifiable behaviors and structures rather than ranking organizations. If sleep-supportive leadership behaviors mediate coach sleep effects on team climate, organizations gain actionable targets: communication policies, scheduling norms, and explicit sleep protection messaging. If structural buffering is confirmed, organizations gain a rationale for investing in coaching infrastructure and decision-support systems. Framed this way, findings offer a competitive advantage to participating organizations rather than reputational risk- a framing essential for securing cooperation.

League-level opportunity: Leagues in several sports (eg, top-tier European football, rugby, North American basketball) have supported large-scale injury and scheduling studies that informed policy changes, but to date, these initiatives have focused on athletes rather than coaches. Adapting these surveillance models to coach sleep would require league-level champions, standardized protocols, and robust governance agreements.

Publication Bias and Null Results

A premature conclusion that coach sleep does not matter based on underpowered or methodologically limited early work could mischaracterize any true effects, whether by overstating or understating their importance. Several safeguards can protect against this.

Preregistration of hypotheses and analysis plans (eg, via the Open Science Framework) prior to data collection ensures that null findings are interpretable rather than ambiguous. Effect-size expectations should be anchored to analogous research: studies of leader sleep in organizational settings have found small-to-medium effects on next-day supervisory behavior, suggesting that coach sleep effects, if present, may be modest and require adequate power to detect.34 Accordingly, coach sleep effects, if present, are unlikely to be large or uniform and should be interpreted as probabilistic contributors rather than primary drivers of team outcomes.

Critically, null findings at the population level may obscure meaningful effects in vulnerable individuals. Clinical experience suggests substantial variability in how coaches respond to sleep restriction. Notably some function adequately on limited sleep, while others show marked impairment. This aligns with laboratory evidence of trait-like differential vulnerability.15 Early studies should pre-specify exploratory analyses examining individual heterogeneity rather than treating it solely as statistical noise.

The registered report format, in which journals commit to publication based on the strength of methods before results are known, is increasingly accepted across sports medicine and psychology journals and offers additional protection against file-drawer effects. Collaboration across research groups to enable pooled analysis, even from small single-team studies, would yield more stable effect estimates than isolated efforts.

The goal is not to prove that coach sleep matters, but to determine whether, for whom, and under what conditions it does. These questions require methodological rigor and interpretive humility. To overcome the power and access limitations inherent in single-team studies, we encourage preregistration of hypotheses and analytic plans, open data-sharing where governance agreements permit, and multisite collaborations that pool observations across organizations and leagues.

Clinical and Organizational Implications

Within the first international consensus statement on sports psychiatry, coaches are explicitly named as a population within the field's remit, alongside athletes and referees.4 Yet in practice, sports psychiatry services remain overwhelmingly athlete-focused, with coaches rarely included in routine psychosocial assessment, sleep screening, or mental health support. This represents a care gap with both individual and systemic consequences. At the same time, not all fatigue warrants psychiatric intervention; differentiating expected occupational tiredness from clinically significant sleep disturbance or comorbid psychopathology is essential to avoid over-medicalization.

Coach sleep can be viewed as both a health variable and a team-functioning variable. As a health variable, chronic sleep restriction and disruption are associated with mood disorders, cardiovascular risk, cognitive decline, and burnout. These outcomes can adversely affect coaches' careers and quality of life independent of team performance. As a team-functioning variable, sleep-related changes in cognition, emotion regulation, and communication may influence team climate and coordination, particularly under pressure. Coaches occupy uniquely visible roles: their emotional responses model interpretive frames for athletes, their decisions carry high stakes, and their communication sets cultural norms. Sleep impairment in this role carries downstream consequences that individual athlete sleep does not.

Critically, coach sleep is often structurally constrained rather than individually chosen. Organizational demands, including early flights, late-night film sessions, 24/7 availability expectations, compressed schedules, may make adequate sleep impossible regardless of individual intent. Framing sleep solely as a matter of personal discipline obscures these structural determinants and places unfair burden on coaches already operating under intense pressure.

For Sports Psychiatrists and Mental Health Professionals

Sports psychiatrists working with elite teams should advocate for coach inclusion in mental health and performance services, recognizing that this requires navigating organizational politics, not just clinical judgment.

Assessment and clinical care: Include coaches in routine psychosocial and sleep assessments where role boundaries and confidentiality can be assured. Coaches may be reluctant to disclose sleep difficulties due to cultural norms, concerns about appearing weak, fear that information will reach management, or the perception that they are making excuses for poor performance. Building trust requires explicit conversations about data ownership and information flow, and who sees what, and under what circumstances. Individual vulnerability assessment is essential: some coaches function adequately under chronic restriction, while others show marked impairment. Personalized recommendations, rather than uniform sleep targets, reflect this reality.

Clinical assessment prompt: The following questions may help identify sleep-related concerns in coaching consultations: (1) “Over the last 2 weeks, how many nights did you get less than 6 hours of sleep?” (2) “How often do travel and post-game obligations prevent you from getting to bed before 1 am?” (3) “When you do sleep, how often do you wake feeling unrefreshed?” (4) “Have you noticed changes in your patience, irritability, or decision-making on days following poor sleep?” (5) “What strategies, if any, do you use to manage sleep—including caffeine, alcohol, or sleep aids?” These questions normalize sleep as a legitimate clinical concern and open pathways to intervention.

Intervention considerations: Interventions should be tailored to assessment findings. Behavioral approaches, including sleep hygiene education, stimulus control, and elements of CBT-I adapted for high-performance contexts, are first-line options. Light management (morning bright light, evening light reduction) can support circadian alignment across time zones. Schedule modifications, where organizationally feasible, may address structural constraints. Pharmacologic interventions should be approached cautiously given next-day performance demands; when indicated, short-acting agents with minimal hangover effects are preferred. Caffeine and stimulant use patterns warrant direct assessment, as coaches may be self-medicating fatigue in ways that perpetuate sleep disruption.

Organizational consultation: When consulting with organizations, the sports psychiatrist's role extends beyond individual care to system-level observation. This means naming structural factors, including scheduling, travel, communication norms, workload distribution, that constrain coach sleep opportunity, rather than framing sleep solely as individual responsibility. That said, organizational consultation requires identifying the right decision-makers. Recommendations to coaching staff about “sleeping more” are ineffective when the schedule is set by the general manager, the travel budget is controlled by ownership, and the competitive calendar is determined by the league. Sports psychiatrists should clarify who holds authority over the factors affecting coach sleep and direct recommendations accordingly.

Anticipating resistance: Coaches may view curtailed sleep as an inevitable aspect of their role and may be skeptical that fatigue meaningfully impairs their performance, while organizational leaders may prioritize availability and competitive demands over rest. The sports psychiatrist can reframe sleep not as self-care but as risk management: cognitive errors under fatigue carry organizational costs, and coach burnout creates succession problems. This framing may gain traction where wellness framing does not.

Clinical vignette (composite, anonymized): A head coach in his mid-40s presented with concerns about losing his edge during a playoff push. On assessment, he reported averaging 4–5 hours of sleep nightly for several weeks, with frequent 2 AM film sessions followed by 6 AM departures. He denied mood symptoms but acknowledged increased irritability with assistant coaches and difficulty “reading the room” during team meetings. He was consuming 6 or more caffeinated beverages daily and using alcohol “to wind down” after games. Intervention focused on: (a) psychoeducation about cumulative sleep debt and recovery nonlinearity; (b) schedule negotiation with the general manager to protect 2 “anchor nights” per week with enforced sleep opportunity; (c) caffeine taper with timing restrictions; (d) alcohol reduction. Over 6 weeks, self-reported sleep improved to 6–7 hours on anchor nights, and the coach reported improved patience and clearer thinking in high-pressure situations. This case illustrates the intersection of sleep restriction, emotional regulation, substance use, and structural constraints typical in elite coaching.

For Organizations

Schedule and workload audit: Audit practice, meeting, and travel schedules for realistic sleep opportunity, especially around high-stakes periods. This requires honesty about whether early-morning and late-night demands are operationally necessary or reflect unexamined cultural norms (“we've always done 6 AM film sessions”). Where scheduling authority sits at the league level (eg, game times, travel windows, number of back-to-backs), organizations should advocate collectively for schedule modifications that protect coach and athlete health. A model already established for athlete load management in several leagues.

Decision architecture: Build decision-support systems and delegation practices that distribute critical decisions across staff rather than concentrating them in a single, potentially sleep-restricted individual. This is not about diminishing head coach authority but about creating redundancy that buffers against impairment. Teams with larger, more empowered coaching staffs may be structurally protected in ways that teams with thin staffing are not.

Communication norms: Explicitly address expectations about after-hours communication. A head coach sending emails at midnight signals availability norms that cascade through the organization. Sleep-supportive leadership includes protecting one's own sleep and modeling boundaries for staff and athletes.

Data governance: If implementing coach sleep monitoring, establish clear data governance policies before data collection begins. Individual-level coach sleep data must be protected from use in personnel decisions, contract negotiations, or performance evaluations without explicit coach consent. Without these protections, coaches will not participate honestly, and the data will be useless or misleading.

For Leagues

League offices hold structural leverage that individual teams do not. Scheduling decisions, travel policies, and competitive calendars are set at the league level, and modifications require collective action.

Scheduling as a health variable: "Leagues have already modified schedules with athlete health as a stated consideration. The NBA reduced back-to-back games beginning in the 2017-2018 season amid growing attention to injury risk and player load management. Similar consideration for coaching staff schedules is warranted. This includes examining the cumulative burden of the competitive calendar, playoff scheduling, and international obligations.

Pilot programs: Leagues can facilitate research by endorsing pilot programs with volunteer clubs, providing data-sharing frameworks, and creating template governance agreements that protect confidentiality while enabling cross-team analysis. MLS, with its single-entity structure and demonstrated commitment to player welfare initiatives, represents a promising context for such a pilot.

Norm-setting: League-level messaging about coach health can shift cultural norms in ways that individual team initiatives cannot. When league leadership names coach sleep as a legitimate performance and welfare concern, it provides cover for organizations and individuals to prioritize rest without appearing weak.

A Note on Precedent

To our knowledge, no professional sports organization has systematically implemented coach sleep assessment and support at the level proposed here. This absence is itself informative because it reflects the cultural blind spot this paper addresses. The lack of existing models means that early adopters will be building infrastructure without established templates, requiring tolerance for iterative learning. It also means that organizations willing to invest in coach sleep may gain competitive and reputational advantages as first movers.

Concluding Thoughts

Coach sleep has received minimal empirical and clinical attention relative to athlete sleep, despite its relevance to the emerging sports psychiatry remit. The Coach Sleep Cascade framework addresses this gap by proposing testable pathways from coach sleep to team functioning, while distinguishing among sleep constructs, anticipating individual vulnerability, and foregrounding the bidirectional relationship between coach sleep and organizational stress. The framework is intentionally modest in its causal claims; its principal clinical implication is that coaches should at least be considered for the kinds of sleep‑related assessment and support now more routinely extended to athletes, contingent on emerging evidence.

But the absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. Clinical and anecdotal reports from elite environments consistently describe periods of marked sleep restriction for coaches, but systematic prevalence data are lacking. The question is whether that fatigue carries consequences for their health, decision‑making, relationships with athletes, and the cultures they shape. If even a fraction of the effects documented in other high‑stakes leadership domains translate to sport, the current inattention represents both a care failure and an organizational blind spot.

The tools to answer these questions now exist. Where feasible, preregistered protocols, multi‑site collaborations, and transparent analytic approaches will be important to maximize the value of scarce data. Using these tools requires organizations and leagues to treat coach health as a legitimate priority and to recognize that coaches, like athletes, are people whose well‑being matters independent of team outcomes.

Author Conflict of Interest Statement

Dr Suite serves as a senior sports psychiatry and mental performance strategy consultant to professional teams within the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLS. No organizational data were used in the preparation of this manuscript, and the views expressed are those of the authors and not of any affiliated organizations. Drs Mirhom and Collins report no conflicts of interest.

Acknowledgments

The authors thank the athletes and coaches who have shared their experiences over years of clinical work, informing the practical considerations discussed here. We also acknowledge that coaches themselves should be consulted about the feasibility and acceptability of monitoring approaches proposed in this framework; their perspectives are essential for translating research into practice.

Dr Suite is an adjunct clinical professor of psychopharmacology at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Dr Mirhom is past president of the New York County Psychiatric Society, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, a Forbes contributor, and chief wellbeing officer at Athletes for Hope.

Dr Collins is a sports psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine.

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