LPCN 1154 for Postpartum Depression Fails to Meet Phase 3 Primary Endpoint
Key Takeaways
- Phase 3 LPCN 1154 failed to achieve a statistically significant HAM-D 17-item reduction versus placebo at hour 60 in the full analysis set, precluding primary endpoint success.
- Eligibility captured severe peripartum-onset depression (third trimester through 4 weeks postpartum), with screening limited to <12 months postpartum, reflecting a clinically high-need but heterogeneous cohort.
Lipocine's oral brexanolone (LPCN 1154) for the treatment of postpartum depression failed to meet the primary endpoint in a phase 3 placebo-controlled trial.
Lipocine today announced topline results from its phase 3 placebo-controlled trial evaluating oral brexanolone (LPCN 1154) for the treatment of
Participants were women aged between 15 and 45 years with severe depression who had a depressive episode that began no earlier than third trimester and later than the first 4 week following delivery. They had to be less than 12 months postpartum at the time of screening.
Despite not meeting the primary endpoint, in a post hoc analysis of participants (n=54) who had a history of psychiatric conditions, LPCN 1154 demonstrated nominal statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in HAM-D scores compared with placebo as early as hour 12, continued through day 30. Additionally, in the overall population, LPCN 1154 was well tolerated and demonstrated a differentiated safety profile with no reported adverse events, including somnolence or dizziness, occurring in more than 5% of the LPCN 1154-treated participants. This safety profile supports outpatient administration without the need for health care provider monitoring. No treatment-related discontinuations were reported.
Furthermore, in a post hoc analysis of participants with a history of psychiatric conditions diagnosed using Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI), Lipocine identified signals that could indicate a different potential development path for LPCN 1154.
Based on these results, Lipocine has applied for breakthrough therapy and fast track designations for LPCN 1154 in patients with PPD. While they await feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration on such designations, they plan to “preserve capital and engage with stakeholders, including investors, regulators, and advisors, to evaluate all options available going forward.”1 These options could include, but are not limited to, continuing the development of LPCN 1154, including the potential submission of a validation study protocol; developing other product candidates; and conducting strategic transactions, partnerships, and other opportunities.
Lipocine intends to complete its full analysis of the trial data in the coming weeks and will present the results at upcoming conferences.
With very limited options available intended to specifically treat PPD, this failure draws attention to the need for pharmacological options in this vulnerable patient population. Globally, PPD impacts approximately 10% to 20% of postpartum women, and is amongst the most common incapacitating complications of childbearing that negatively impacts the mother.2 In the US, over 460,000 mothers are affected each year. Despite this, nearly 50% of mothers experiencing PPD go undiagnosed. However, with proper treatment and support, investigators believe up to 80% of women with PPD can achieve a full recovery.3 As of today, only brexanolone and zuranolone are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration specifically to treat PPD.
References
1. Lipocine reports topline safety and efficacy results for LPCN 1154 in patients with postpartum depression. News release. April 2, 2026. Accessed April 2, 2026.
2. Khamidullina Z, Marat A, Muratbekova S, et al.
3. Carberg J. Statistics on postpartum depression. Postpartumdepression.org. Accessed April 2, 2026.