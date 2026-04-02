LPCN 1154 for Postpartum Depression Fails to Meet Phase 3 Primary Endpoint

Furthermore, in a post hoc analysis of participants with a history of psychiatric conditions diagnosed using Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI), Lipocine identified signals that could indicate a different potential development path for LPCN 1154.

Based on these results, Lipocine has applied for breakthrough therapy and fast track designations for LPCN 1154 in patients with PPD. While they await feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration on such designations, they plan to “preserve capital and engage with stakeholders, including investors, regulators, and advisors, to evaluate all options available going forward.”1 These options could include, but are not limited to, continuing the development of LPCN 1154, including the potential submission of a validation study protocol; developing other product candidates; and conducting strategic transactions, partnerships, and other opportunities.

Lipocine intends to complete its full analysis of the trial data in the coming weeks and will present the results at upcoming conferences.

With very limited options available intended to specifically treat PPD, this failure draws attention to the need for pharmacological options in this vulnerable patient population. Globally, PPD impacts approximately 10% to 20% of postpartum women, and is amongst the most common incapacitating complications of childbearing that negatively impacts the mother.2 In the US, over 460,000 mothers are affected each year. Despite this, nearly 50% of mothers experiencing PPD go undiagnosed. However, with proper treatment and support, investigators believe up to 80% of women with PPD can achieve a full recovery.3 As of today, only brexanolone and zuranolone are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration specifically to treat PPD.

References

1. Lipocine reports topline safety and efficacy results for LPCN 1154 in patients with postpartum depression. News release. April 2, 2026. Accessed April 2, 2026. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lipocine-reports-topline-safety-and-efficacy-results-for-lpcn-1154-in-patients-with-postpartum-depression-302732160.html

2. Khamidullina Z, Marat A, Muratbekova S, et al. Postpartum depression epidemiology, risk factors, diagnosis, and management: an appraisal of the current knowledge and future perspectives. J Clin Med. 2025;14(7):2418.