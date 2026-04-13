Meeting the Unique Needs of Youth With Substance Use Disorder: New ASAM Guidelines

Read More About the New ASAM Guidelines ASAM Announces New Standards for Adolescent Substance Use Disorder Care

Approximately 1.86 million adolescents aged 12 to 17, or 7.2% of teens nationwide, report using drugs within the past month.1 This is especially problematic when research shows that exposure to alcohol and drugs during neurological development may interrupt key processes of brain development.2

Additionally, Matkea noted, substance use is more prevalent where mental health treatment is lacking, affecting vulnerable populations. He stressed the need for a systematic approach to support youth and the role of payment models in ensuring access to necessary services. He also emphasized the importance of validating patients' experiences and avoiding judgmental or dismissive attitudes.

Dr Mateka is the child and adolescent section editor for Psychiatric Times.

References

1. Drug use among youth: facts & statistics. National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. Accessed April 13, 2026. https://drugabusestatistics.org/teen-drug-use/