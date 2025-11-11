Musings, Poetry From Frank Clark, MD
Dear Mom,
I thank
our village,
the helpers that
cared for your uneven smile
your arms and legs, flaccid
like weak branches
in need of blood
supply filled with
durable strokes of
prayer, poetry, and passion,
a most welcomed paradox
for your wounded brain cells,
drowning in a pool of water,
swelling with panic to relieve
the tension that shines acutely
on your MRI.
Whilst
the poet grieves
with each stroke of my pen
consumed by my thoughts
and my fears of your memory
fading away like sand.
Be well my aging but forever
wise brown sugar.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.
