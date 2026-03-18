Narcissism: The Need for Conceptual and Diagnostic Clarity
Key Takeaways
- NPD is a low-prevalence (≈1%–2%) yet severe personality pathology with identity disturbance, impaired empathy, and unstable self-esteem regulation.
- Grandiose fantasy—overt or covert—functions as affect regulation and should be considered essential for diagnosis, even when the clinical presentation is hypersensitive and withdrawn.
This article unpacks narcissistic personality disorder, from grandiose fantasies to vulnerable traits, and explains why ‘narcissist’ is often misused online.
Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) occupies a distinctive and challenging position in modern psychiatry. Recognized in the DSM since its third edition,1 NPD describes a severe and enduring disturbance of personality marked by impaired self-regulation, difficulties with empathy, and chronic grandiosity or vulnerability. Though the disorder has long been described in the psychoanalytic literature, its scientific elaboration has lagged behind that of other major psychiatric conditions. Empirical studies of NPD’s etiology, phenomenology, and treatment remain relatively scarce, and no psychotherapeutic modality has yet been validated through randomized controlled trials specifically targeting this population. During the DSM-5 revision process, NPD was one of several personality disorders initially slated for removal due, in part, to problems delimiting the disorder from the other personality disorders.2 There is ongoing debate regarding whether narcissism is best conceptualized as a disorder, a trait dimension, or a broader personality domain.3
These gaps in the scientific literature underscore the need for greater inquiry into a condition that, while statistically rare, remains conceptually complex and therapeutically challenging. Complicating matters further is the growing cultural fixation on narcissism, particularly in social media and popular discourse, where the term is routinely used to describe a wide array of issues, including normative personality traits or symptoms of other clinical syndromes. Against this backdrop of conceptual and diagnostic confusion, this article aims to briefly clarify the core features of pathological narcissism, explore the misuse of the NPD label in contemporary culture, and highlight the importance of clinical precision in differentiating narcissistic personality from related or superficially similar conditions.
The Basic Essence of Narcissism
NPD reflects a severe form of psychopathology. From the psychodynamic perspective, NPD is a compensatory illness, one that attempts to “make up” for deeper-rooted feelings of inadequacy and inferiority, often rooted in early developmental failures.4,5 Beneath the outward presentation of grandiosity and entitlement lies a fragile self-structure that is highly sensitive to criticism, rejection, and perceived slights.
Pathological narcissism is marked by the presence of a grandiose fantasy: an exaggerated belief in one’s current or future success, power, brilliance, uniqueness, or beauty that is incongruent with the individual’s actual life circumstances or achievements. These fantasies serve a defensive function, shoring up a fragile self-esteem and masking profound feelings of shame, emptiness, and inadequacy.4 Importantly, such fantasies are a core feature not only of overt or grandiose narcissism but also of the proposed vulnerable (or covert) subtype. In grandiose narcissism, these fantasies are typically expressed through overt displays of superiority, entitlement, and self-importance. In contrast, vulnerable narcissism is characterized by hypersensitivity, withdrawal, and a brooding internal world, where grandiose fantasies are less readily visible but often revolve around imagined vindication, retaliation, or eventual recognition and triumph over those who have caused perceived injuries or slights. This type of narcissism may be difficult to distinguish from other disorders, including mood and anxiety conditions. Despite their differing presentations, both forms of narcissism rely on these internal narratives to regulate self-worth and maintain psychological equilibrium, often at the cost of realistic self-appraisal and meaningful interpersonal connection.
Grandiose fantasies in NPD are powerful regulators of affect6; that is, they help narcissistic patients sustain themselves in the face of deeper-rooted fears and insecurities. Such fantasies are so central to pathological narcissism that NPD should not be diagnosed in the absence of them.
Although the psychoanalytic tradition has contributed enormously to our understanding of narcissism,7 it has also, at times, complicated the boundary between normal and pathological forms. Many classical and contemporary formulations view narcissistic needs, fantasies, and self-regulatory strategies as ubiquitous features of psychological life, emphasizing their developmental and adaptive functions. While these perspectives illuminate the developmental and defensive functions of narcissistic processes, they risk obscuring the qualitative differences that distinguish healthy self-esteem regulation from the pervasive grandiosity, impaired empathy, and identity disturbance that define NPD.
The Cultural Misuse and Clinical Consequences of the NPD Label
NPD is a relatively rare psychiatric condition. Epidemiological studies consistently estimate its prevalence at approximately 1% to 2% of the general population.1,8 Despite its low base rate, recent years have witnessed an exponential proliferation of information related to narcissism on social media platforms. Online videos, blogs, and posts frequently carry titles such as “How to Spot a Narcissist,” “Signs You’re Dating a Narcissist,” or “Escaping the Narcissist in Your Life.” To many of these online commentators, NPD appears to be omnipresent, infiltrating workplaces, relationships, and families with alarming regularity.
This raises a critical question: What accounts for the apparent discrepancy between the empirically supported rarity of NPD and its pervasive presence in popular discourse? One explanatory hypothesis, informed by psychodynamic theory and clinical observation, is that pathological narcissism may be imputed to others by individuals who themselves employ primitive defense mechanisms, particularly splitting. Splitting, a defense characterized by dichotomous thinking and an inability to integrate both good and bad qualities in the self or others, leads individuals to perceive the social world in stark terms of victims and persecutors. In this context, it becomes natural to interpret frustrating or disappointing others as narcissistic, a projection that helps preserve a rigidly split view of reality. Some others, of course, are simply influenced by the surge of online material related to NPD and apply the concept indiscriminately for less pathological reasons.
As a result, much of what is labeled as “narcissism” in the popular imagination does not meet the clinical threshold for NPD. Instead, it often falls into one of four alternative categories: (1) elevated levels of so-called “healthy” or “normal” narcissism, which involves confidence, ambition, and assertiveness and is adaptive—indeed, often essential—for achievement and leadership; (2) antisocial personality disorder, characterized by exploitative behavior, deceitfulness, aggression, and criminality; (3) borderline personality disorder, marked by interpersonal sensitivity, fears of abandonment, and intense emotional dysregulation; and (4) hyperthymic temperament, on the bipolar spectrum, marked by increased energy, productivity, and self-assuredness in the absence of characteristic narcissistic defenses and full-blown mania or hypomania. Hyperthymia, in particular, has received limited clinical and research attention, given its exclusion from the DSM.9These clinical pictures may superficially resemble narcissism but differ fundamentally in structure, motivation, and etiology.
A particularly underrecognized issue is the frequent misdiagnosis of borderline personality disorder, especially in males, as NPD.10 This may be due, in part, to the externalizing features of some borderline presentations, which can mimic narcissistic features such as entitlement, rage, or interpersonal control. Indeed, NPD has previously been considered to exist on the same continuum as borderline personality disorder,11 and the empirical data demonstrates a very poor boundary between the two conditions.2 These misdiagnoses obscure the true nature of the psychopathology and can result in erroneous clinical formulations and treatment.
Unfortunately, much of the contemporary discourse surrounding narcissism fails to recognize these important distinctions. Many commentators, including some mental health professionals, promote an overinclusive and unscientific use of the NPD diagnosis. This diagnostic inflation not only distorts the public’s understanding of narcissistic pathology but also undermines clinical efforts to treat individuals with actual NPD. When narcissism is equated with mere self-centeredness or hurtful behavior, the depth and complexity of the disorder—as well as its roots in shame, vulnerability, and early developmental difficulties—are overlooked.
From the perspective of transference-focused psychotherapy,4 narcissism ranges widely: from the neurotic level of organization (“healthy,” “normal,” or “nonpathological” narcissism) to high borderline organization (“narcissistic traits”), mid borderline organization (NPD), and low borderline organization, where it can be fused with psychopathy (“malignant narcissism”). In the latter, it is the psychopathic features, not the narcissistic ones, that result in violence. Unfortunately, such conceptual nuance is largely absent from contemporary popular discourse, which tends to reduce diverse personality structures to a monolithic caricature of “the narcissist,” facilitating the projection of fear and hostility onto an undifferentiated bad object.
Properly defined, NPD is a severe psychiatric syndrome involving disturbances in identity, emotional regulation, and self-esteem maintenance. It requires careful differential diagnosis, longitudinal assessment, and psychodynamic conceptualization. The casual and imprecise use of the label in cultural discourse risks trivializing a serious condition and misdirecting both public concern and professional practice. As clinicians and scholars, it is imperative that we apply the diagnosis of NPD with precision and thoughtfulness, both to serve our patients and to maintain the integrity of psychiatric diagnosis itself.
Concluding Thoughts
NPD remains one of the most conceptually complex and clinically misunderstood entities in the psychiatric lexicon. While its empirical foundation remains limited, and its nosological boundaries contested, NPD represents a severe form of psychopathology that warrants careful diagnostic consideration and therapeutic engagement. As cultural discourse continues to expand, and often distort, the meaning of narcissism, it is incumbent upon clinicians and researchers to resist oversimplified narratives and maintain a disciplined, psychodynamically-informed understanding of the disorder. Only through sustained empirical inquiry and clinical nuance can we hope to clarify the nature of NPD, improve outcomes for those who suffer from it, and restore credibility to a diagnosis that is too often wielded as a cultural weapon rather than understood as a clinical reality.
Ms Staal is a psychologist in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Dr Ruffalo is an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando and an adjunct assistant professor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts.
References
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