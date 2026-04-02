No Fooling: Journeys for Freedom in Outer, Bodily, and Inner Space

Last night, soon after the space launch, began the Jewish 8-day holiday of Passover, celebrating the story of the Jewish people’s exodus from slavery in Egypt to freedom in Israel hundreds and hundreds of years ago. During the physical freedom of the journey, Jewish people faced another journey: one to get over their “slave mentality.”

Over time, many other cultures have embraced this kind of journey of freedom for themselves, often being invited to participate on the Jewish Seders of the retelling of the story and the accompanying sweet and bitter meal, as if we were still back in that historical story. Indeed, the annual empathic embrace of that story includes a moral obligation to work for the freedom of all oppressed people, now including those innocents in the current wars. The emotional aspects of human nature are much, much slower to change for the better.

In so many ways, these 2 events represent that journey which our patients often must take. Mental disorders can impede their full participation in society and limit their mind in its potential. Undue anxiety, depression, mood swings, hallucinations, trauma triggers, cults, and dementia can all compromise freedom of mind. These are all quests to various promised lands of freedom.

The same holds true now for ourselves. The business control of medicine seems to limit the opportunities for clinicians to heal patients and contributes to moral injuries and burnout.

On the day before April Fool’s Day, our Supreme Courts ruled against the Colorado ban on so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ adults and children. That would limit the bodily freedom for those with diverse gender identities and sexual preferences. Moreover, ethically speaking, conversion therapy has no scientific evidence for outcome success.

Three years ago, just after April Fool’s Day 2023, I wrote a column for Psychiatric Times about social psychiatrists as freedom fighters .2 A few months earlier, during the time of the year when “best of” are awarded, I wrote a column on how freedom of mind deserves to be designated as a “best of” in psychiatry .3 One of the resources for this is the Freedom of Mind Resource Center led by Steve Hassan, PhD. It uses a model called BITE (Behavior, Information, Thought, and Emotional Control) that can help distinguish mind control from freedom of mind. We in psychiatry can thereby be said to be freedom fighters of the mind, body, and spirit .4

Social psychiatrists are concerned with the mental oppressive forces in society, which I have come to call the social psychopathologies: the antis, isms, social phobias, cults, stigma, burnout, moral injuries, gun killings, and the like. So are other psychiatric mental health care disciplines. Now, 3 years later, I would like to amend and expand that role of social psychiatrists to all psychiatrists. In other words, all psychiatrists are social psychiatrists.

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.

References

1. Freitag C. Chicago space expert weighs in on launch of mission to orbit the moon. Chicago Tribune. March 31, 2026. Accessed April 2, 2026. https://www.chicagotribune.com/2026/03/31/artemis-ii-space-launch-moon-adler/

2. Moffic HS. Social psychiatrists as freedom fighters! Psychiatric Times. April 4, 2023. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/social-psychiatrists-as-freedom-fighters

3. Moffic HS. The psychiatric best of: and the 2022 winner is . . . freedom of mind. Psychiatric Times. December 22, 2022. https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/the-psychiatric-best-of-and-the-2022-winner-is-freedom-of-mind