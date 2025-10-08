October 7th: Then, Now, and Thereafter

Psychiatry & Society

On October 7, 2020, H. Steven Moffic, MD, started this video series on "Psychiatry & Society." What issues have developed since its initiation?

We still have increases in mental health disorders, burnout is still at epidemic rates, and now we also have moral injuries. Now, there is added controversy surrounding medication use during pregnancy, such as Tylenol.

Moffic believes we needs an emphasis on social problems in psychiatry, the psycho-social pathologies, which were problematic even prior to COVID-19, and have since worsened.

"We still have to try to pay attention to such issues. We have some rays of hope," said Moffic.

You can read more of Moffic's thoughts on this anniversary in his column from this week, " From 10/7/20 to 10/7/25: What a Social Psychiatric Difference 5 Years Makes ."

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry and is now in retirement and retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekday column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He was chosen to receive the 2024 Abraham Halpern Humanitarian Award from the American Association for Social Psychiatry. Previously, he received the Administrative Award in 2016 from the American Psychiatric Association, the one-time designation of being a Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Speaker of the Assembly of the APA in 2002, and the Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill in 1991. He presented the third Rabbi Jeffrey B. Stiffman lecture at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He is an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physician burnout, and xenophobia. He is now editing the final book in a 4-volume series on religions and psychiatry for Springer: Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianity, and now The Eastern Religions, and Spirituality. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.