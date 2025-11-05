Poll|Articles|November 5, 2025
Poll: Has the Shortage of IV Ativan Impacted Your Practice?
Author(s)Psychiatric Times Editors
Key Takeaways
- The shortage of IV Ativan poses challenges in managing psychiatric conditions, particularly catatonia, necessitating alternative treatment strategies.
- Increased incidences of catatonia may occur due to the difficulty in accessing IV Ativan, impacting patient care.
Psychiatric Times contributors have noted a challenge in their psychiatric practice: the shortage of intravenous (IV) Ativan.
Has the shortage of IV Ativan impacted your practice?
Have you noticed an increase in catatonia amongst your patients?
If you have noticed an increase in catatonia or a difficulty in accessing IV Ativan, reach out to us at
