October 10, 2025
Poll: How Can We Individually and Collectively Improve Our Mental Health?
Author(s)Psychiatric Times Editors
Key Takeaways
- Increasing access to mental health services is crucial for improving global mental health outcomes and reducing disparities.
- Reducing stigma through education and awareness campaigns can encourage individuals to seek help and support.
Today, October 10, is World Mental Health Day! In honor of this occasion, we want to know what you think would improve global mental health.
How can we individually and collectively improve our mental health?
