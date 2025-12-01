Presenting Our December Theme: 2025 Wrap Up

Psychiatric Times is featuring monthly themes that speak to various aspects of psychiatry and issues relevant to psychiatric clinicians. Our December theme is a 2025 wrap up. Psychiatry is constantly changing and advancing, and staying on top of the latest thinking on treatment or psychopharmacology can be a challenge. That is why we would like to focus this month on the insights that make your day-to-day practice better. No matter the disease state or area of expertise, your insights could help other practicing mental health clinicians.

What did you learn in 2025? What was the most important psychiatric advancement in 2025? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Have you experienced a patient case that could help others learn?