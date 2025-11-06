Psychiatric Times PRiSM Contest Official Rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Contest is open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, and is a mental health professional who uses the Psychopathology Refracted into Seven Modalities (PRiSM) instrument in their research or clinical practice. Void where prohibited by law. This contest is from October 27, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on January 31, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET (“Promotion Period”).

Contestants can enter the Contest during the Promotion Period byemailing your submission to Heidi Anne Duerr, MPH, Editorial Director, at HDuerr@mjhlifesciences.com with “ENTRY” in the subject line (the “Entry Form”) email should includes your name, email address, and phone number. By participating in the Contest, Contestant, fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. For purposes of this Contest and these Official Rules, your “Entry” is, collectively, the information and materials submitted by you as a Contestant, including, without limitation, the information disclosed through the Entry Form, and the Entry submitted. Limit one (1) Entry per person and/or per email address. Your Entry must (i) be your own original work, created solely by you, and be the exclusive property of you alone; (ii) be between 1000 and 1800 words; (iii) be in the form of a brief research report, a case study or case series, or a commentary on the instrument’s utility in clinical practice; (iv) not have been previously published, released or distributed in any form; and (v) All bylined authors must have contributed significantly to the piece (ie, no honorary authors); (vi) if AI is being used in producing the entry, its use must be disclosed; and (vii) not have won an award. Essays exceeding the maximum length or handwritten may not be considered. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, or incomplete entries, postage-due mail, or entries not received for any reason. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned.

Contestant acknowledges and agrees that once submitted, the Entry may be posted on the Website, social networking sites and any websites controlled or operated by Sponsor or its affiliates, divisions or subsidiaries. Whether a submitted Entry is ever used or posted by Sponsor on the Website or any social media site or otherwise presented for viewing by the public is in the sole and absolute discretion of Sponsor. The decisions of Sponsor on this and all matters pertaining to the Contest shall be final and binding.

2. All entries will be judged under the supervision of a qualified judging panel whose decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to this contest. The entries will be judged on the following criteria: each entry will be scored on a sale of 1 to 10 in each of the following categories (1) pertinence; (2) value added to the discussion; (3) general interest; and (4) original multimedia and visual components for a maximum score of 40. In the event of a tie, finalist submissions will be reviewed and judged by Psychiatric Times editorial leadership using the aforementioned scale. Incomplete and/or inaccurate entries and entries not complying with all rules are subject to disqualification. Decisions of judges are final and binding. Winner will be notified by telephone and/or e-mail after February 23, 2026. Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received.For winner’s name, send a separate self-addressed, stamped envelope to Psychiatric Times PRiSM Contest at 259 Prospect Plains Road, Building H, Cranbury, New Jersey 08512 by April 1, 2026.

3. One (1) winner will receive a $500 honorarium and the winning paper will be published in Psychiatric Times, either online, in print, or both, at the discretion of the editors (valued at approximately $500). All costs and expenses associated with Prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided such as reservation fees, taxes, insurance, meals, beverages, gratuities, and other expenses incurred by accepting the Prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Prize winners are responsible for paying any necessary State and Federal taxes related to the winnings. Winner may receive an IRS Form 1099 for the retail value of the prize.



4. The limit for this Contest is one (1) winner. The winner will be notified by telephone and/or e-mail after February 23, 2026. If a winner cannot be contacted or if a prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected. Prize is not transferable. No cash or prize substitutions, except the sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes comparable in value. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission to use that winner's name, likeness, and photo, and hometown for promotional and publicity purposes in any media now known or later developed, worldwide, at no additional compensation unless prohibited by law. By participating and accepting a prize, winner releases and agrees to hold harmless, MultiMedia Medical, LLC, its respective parent company, subsidiaries, affiliates, service agencies, sponsors and any independent contractors of any kind arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize or the participation in this contest or any contest-related activity.

5. This contest is open only to legal residents of the United States of America who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Void wherever prohibited by law. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win a prize: (a) persons who since January 1, 2023 were or are employees or agents of MultiMedia Medical, LLC, its respective parent company, subsidiaries, affiliates, service agencies, sponsors and any independent contractors of any kind of the above organizations; (b) individuals engaged in the development, production, or distribution of materials or the implementation of the Contest and (c) persons in the immediate family of, or persons living in the same household as any person in any of the proceeding categories.

6. All information submitted by Contestants in the Contest will be treated according to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. Please review the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy at https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/privacy-policy/ . By participating in the Contest and providing your information, Contestants hereby agree to Sponsor’s collection and usage of their personal information and acknowledge that they have read and accepted Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

7. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Instagram, X.com or LinkedIn. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook, Instagram, X.com, LinkedIn. Facebook and Instagram are registered trademarks of Meta, Inc. X.com is a registered trademark of X Corp. LinkedIn is a registered trademark of LinkedIn Corporation.

8. Sponsor reserves the right, to disqualify any individual found, in its sole opinion, to be tampering with the operation of the Contest; to be acting in violation of these Official Rules; or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike manner or with the intent to disrupt the normal operation of the Contest. Any use of robotic, automatic, macro, programmed, third party or like methods to participate in the Contest will void any attempted participation affected by such methods and the disqualification of the individual utilizing the same. CAUTION AND WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS PROMOTION IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Promotion, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment.In the event of any conflict with any Contest details contained in these Official Rules and Contest details contained in other Contest-related materials, the details of the Contest as set forth in these Official Rules shall prevail.



9. By entering, each Contestant agrees for Contestant and for Contestant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless MultiMedia Medical, LLC, Meta, Inc., LinkedIn Corporation and X Corp.and their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such Contestant’s participation in the Contest and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (b) that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to any prize, including, without limitation, to such prize’s quality or fitness for a particular purpose; and (c) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Contest itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Contest at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Contest, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.Sponsor makes no warranties, and hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, concerning any prize furnished in connection with the Contest. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, SUCH PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

10. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Issues concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of the State of New Jersey, without regard to any principles of conflict of laws. All disputes arising out of or connected with this Promotion will be resolved individually, and without resort to class action, exclusively by a state or federal court located in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Should there be a conflict between the laws of the State of New Jersey and any other laws, the conflict will be resolved in favor of the laws of the State of New Jersey. To the extent permitted by applicable law, all judgments or awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket damages (excluding attorneys’ fees) associated with participation in this Promotion and shall not include any indirect, punitive, incidental and/or consequential damages.

11. The Sponsor of this Contest is MultiMedia Medical, LLC, 259 Prospect Plains Road, Cranbury, New Jersey 08512.