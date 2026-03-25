Sleep in America Survey 2026: Insights from Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD, of the National Sleep Foundation

Joseph Dzierewski, PhD, senior vice president of research and scientific affairs at the National Sleep Foundation, presented findings from the organization's annual Sleep in America Poll, which this year focused on pediatric sleep in children aged 0–13 years.1

Dzierewski reported a very significant gap between recommended and actual sleep duration across all pediatric age groups. The National Sleep Foundation recommends 14–17 hours daily for newborns, 12–15 hours for infants aged 4–11 months, 11–14 hours for toddlers, and 9–11 hours for school-aged children. Despite these guidelines, 86% of newborns were reported by parents as not meeting recommendations.2 Dzierewski noted that parental knowledge of age-appropriate sleep requirements was also deficient, with caregivers systematically underestimating how much sleep their children needed.

The bidirectional impact on family functioning was a central theme. Dzierewski noted that 95% of respondents affirmed that child sleep affected overall family functioning, and approximately 80% of parents reported that their own sleep was disrupted when their child slept poorly.

Of particular relevance to psychiatric practice, Dzierewski observed that "sleep is often listed as a symptom of many, if not all, psychiatric conditions," adding that poor sleep "can actually present as some of these disorders." He cautioned that apparent behavioral or mood dysregulation in children may reflect insufficient sleep, and that intervening at the sleep level first could yield greater clinical effect than pharmacological or psychological approaches applied to a misattributed diagnosis.

Dzierewski also advocated for terminology reform in clinical encounters, recommending that providers frame discussion as "healthy sleep behaviors." He further recommended that sleep screening be incorporated into every clinical encounter, noting that the knowledge gap among caregivers represents a tractable intervention target requiring only brief, accessible education.

Dr Dzierzewski is senior vice president of research and scientific affairs at the National Sleep Foundation.

References

1. National Sleep Foundation’s 2026 Sleep in America Poll. National Sleep Foundation. March 5, 2026. Accessed March 23, 2026. https://www.thensf.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/NSF-2026-Sleep-in-America-Poll-Report.pdf