The Challenges for Reentry of the Artemis II Astronauts and Ourselves
Key Takeaways
- Astronaut narratives frame return as both a handoff to future crews and an unprocessed, high-stakes passage through danger, underscoring the emotional demands of transitional moments.
- Community reintegration after incarceration depends heavily on supportive environments that avoid reinforcing prior maladaptive behaviors while enabling identity and role change.
From Artemis II’s fiery return to life after prison or vacation, this article shows how reentry stress becomes a skill for growth.
PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS
As we have been covering the psychological aspects of the Artemis II mission, today we reach the scheduled day for their reentry from space. The media notes that this reentry may be the most dangerous part of their journey due to the need to protect their capsule and thereby themselves from the intense speed and temperatures.1 There is no backup.
Perhaps the astronauts have to maintain confidence that it will go well. At a news conference about reentry, here are 2 of their responses.2
Cristina Koch viewed the mission series as like a relay race: “In fact, we have batons that we bought to symbolize, physically, that. We plan to hand them to the next crew, and every single thing that we do is with them in mind.”
The pilot Victor Glover noted: “. . . and gosh, I haven’t even begun to process what we’ve been through. We’ve still got two more days, and riding a fireball through the atmosphere is profound as well.”
Probably the most common condition of reentry comes when prisoners are released.3 There is the challenge of whether they have changed enough to avoid being pulled back into crime, along with the need to have a socially supportive environment that will not positively reinforce prior criminal behavior.
For our patients with the most serious mental illness, being able to return to work or education is a very challenging reentry too. The Clubhouse movement has found success in supporting members with a work-ordered day at the clubhouse, potentially followed by gradual supported transition into a workplace that understands and appreciates the need for patience. Finding the right balance of support and challenge is essential.4
Reentry after vacations to work has challenges even for those with solid and good mental health. Catching up can be quite stressful, whether with sadness at the end of an enjoyable break, irritation if the vacation did not go well, or possible jealousy of covering colleagues.5 Providing a cushion of some time to readjust and thanking, especially with little gifts, those who covered for you can be helpful. More generally, reentry is part of everyday life. For example:
Getting ready after sleep is reentry.
Getting ready again after any sort of performance is reentry.
Getting ready after the COVID-19 pandemic was a reentry.
Getting ready after illness is a reentry.
Getting ready after retirement is a reentry adjustment.
Getting ready after a significant loss is a reentry.
Getting our patients ready to benefit from every session productively is a reentry.
Various ways to successfully cross such liminal time and space can be beneficial. Especially important is processing one’s feelings, whether that be elation, sadness, guilt, or anxiety, and others. Then use your adjustment skills to slowly settle back in, not only to normality, but potentially with some psychological growth.
More vicariously, we will likely hold our breaths if we are watching the Artemis II land later today. Being observers of a reentry includes the challenge of just watching, though many will pray for the best. Anticipating what can happen can be a useful psychological cushion. Successful reentry is a skill we and our patients can develop.
Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who specializes in the social, cultural, ethical, spiritual, and religious aspects of psychiatry, and since 2012 is in retirement as a private pro bono community psychiatrist. A prolific writer and speaker, he has done a weekdays column titled “Psychiatric Views on the Daily News” and a weekly video, “Psychiatry & Society,” since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. He has been an advocate and activist for mental health issues related to climate instability, physical burnout, and xenophobia, among other social justice causes, serving on many related local and national community and professional Boards. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times.
References
1. Lagatta E. Artemis II crew spends final full day in space. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. April 10, 2026.
2. Chang K. Coming home may be the most dangerous part of Artemis II. New York Times. April 9, 2026. Accessed April 10, 2026.
3. Kjellstrand J, Clark M, Caffery S, et al.
4. Fekete OR, Langeland E, Larsen TMB, et al.
5. de Bloom J, Kompier M, Guerts S, et al.