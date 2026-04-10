The Challenges for Reentry of the Artemis II Astronauts and Ourselves

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

As we have been covering the psychological aspects of the Artemis II mission, today we reach the scheduled day for their reentry from space. The media notes that this reentry may be the most dangerous part of their journey due to the need to protect their capsule and thereby themselves from the intense speed and temperatures.1 There is no backup.

Perhaps the astronauts have to maintain confidence that it will go well. At a news conference about reentry, here are 2 of their responses.2

Cristina Koch viewed the mission series as like a relay race: “In fact, we have batons that we bought to symbolize, physically, that. We plan to hand them to the next crew, and every single thing that we do is with them in mind.”

The pilot Victor Glover noted: “. . . and gosh, I haven’t even begun to process what we’ve been through. We’ve still got two more days, and riding a fireball through the atmosphere is profound as well.”

Probably the most common condition of reentry comes when prisoners are released.3 There is the challenge of whether they have changed enough to avoid being pulled back into crime, along with the need to have a socially supportive environment that will not positively reinforce prior criminal behavior.

For our patients with the most serious mental illness, being able to return to work or education is a very challenging reentry too. The Clubhouse movement has found success in supporting members with a work-ordered day at the clubhouse, potentially followed by gradual supported transition into a workplace that understands and appreciates the need for patience. Finding the right balance of support and challenge is essential.4

Reentry after vacations to work has challenges even for those with solid and good mental health. Catching up can be quite stressful, whether with sadness at the end of an enjoyable break, irritation if the vacation did not go well, or possible jealousy of covering colleagues.5 Providing a cushion of some time to readjust and thanking, especially with little gifts, those who covered for you can be helpful. More generally, reentry is part of everyday life. For example: