News|Articles|December 2, 2025

This Giving Tuesday, Give Back to Psychiatry: Places to Donate

Author(s)Leah Kuntz
Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Donations to mental health organizations support screenings, education, and advocacy, enhancing resources for individuals with mental health disorders.
  • Matching donations, like those offered by Fountain House, can amplify the impact of contributions.
SHOW MORE

Explore impactful ways to contribute on Giving Tuesday, supporting mental health organizations dedicated to making a difference in psychiatry.

Today is Giving Tuesday, "a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity." This year, we have curated a list of places where you can make a difference in psychiatry with your donations.

Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance

Through the end of today, every gift to the Schizophrenia and Psychosis Action Alliance will be doubled. You can donate here.

Mental Health America

Donations help to fund online mental health screening tools, public educations/resources, and youth mental health leaders. You can donate here.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Donations here go towards direct education, state and federal advocacy, loss and healing support for anyone affected by suicide, and suicide prevention research. You can donate here.

Child Mind Institute

Funds to this organization will fund treatment for children with mental health disorders, educator training, and free resources for families. You can donate here.

Anxiety and Depression Association of America

Donations here go towards research, resources, and support for individuals with anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders, as well as "breaking the stigma of mental health." You can donate here.

The REACH Institute

Your tax-deductible donation will help to train pediatric providers, to fund scholarships for providers serving children in underresourced communities, and to support ongoing program development. You can donate here.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

Donations fund local and national peer support groups, online resources, and resources like the DBSA Wellness Wheel, which is specially designed for the needs of people living with mood disorders. You can donate here.

Fountain House

All gifts given up to $85,000, will be doubled through the end of today thanks to a group of anonymous donors. You can donate here.

Where are you donating to make a difference? Let us know at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us