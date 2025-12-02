This Giving Tuesday, Give Back to Psychiatry: Places to Donate

Today is Giving Tuesday, "a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity." This year, we have curated a list of places where you can make a difference in psychiatry with your donations.

Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance

Through the end of today, every gift to the Schizophrenia and Psychosis Action Alliance will be doubled. You can donate here .

Mental Health America

Donations help to fund online mental health screening tools, public educations/resources, and youth mental health leaders. You can donate here .

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Donations here go towards direct education, state and federal advocacy, loss and healing support for anyone affected by suicide, and suicide prevention research. You can donate here .

Child Mind Institute

Funds to this organization will fund treatment for children with mental health disorders, educator training, and free resources for families. You can donate here .

Anxiety and Depression Association of America

Donations here go towards research, resources, and support for individuals with anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders, as well as "breaking the stigma of mental health." You can donate here .

The REACH Institute

Your tax-deductible donation will help to train pediatric providers, to fund scholarships for providers serving children in underresourced communities, and to support ongoing program development. You can donate here .

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

Donations fund local and national peer support groups, online resources, and resources like the DBSA Wellness Wheel, which is specially designed for the needs of people living with mood disorders. You can donate here .

Fountain House

All gifts given up to $85,000, will be doubled through the end of today thanks to a group of anonymous donors. You can donate here .