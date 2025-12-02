This Giving Tuesday, Give Back to Psychiatry: Places to Donate
Key Takeaways
- Donations to mental health organizations support screenings, education, and advocacy, enhancing resources for individuals with mental health disorders.
- Matching donations, like those offered by Fountain House, can amplify the impact of contributions.
Explore impactful ways to contribute on Giving Tuesday, supporting mental health organizations dedicated to making a difference in psychiatry.
Today is Giving Tuesday, "a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity." This year, we have curated a list of places where you can make a difference in psychiatry with your donations.
Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance
Through the end of today, every gift to the Schizophrenia and Psychosis Action Alliance will be doubled. You can donate
Mental Health America
Donations help to fund online mental health screening tools, public educations/resources, and youth mental health leaders. You can donate
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Donations here go towards direct education, state and federal advocacy, loss and healing support for anyone affected by suicide, and suicide prevention research. You can donate
Child Mind Institute
Funds to this organization will fund treatment for children with mental health disorders, educator training, and free resources for families. You can donate
Anxiety and Depression Association of America
Donations here go towards research, resources, and support for individuals with anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders, as well as "breaking the stigma of mental health." You can donate
The REACH Institute
Your tax-deductible donation will help to train pediatric providers, to fund scholarships for providers serving children in underresourced communities, and to support ongoing program development. You can donate
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
Donations fund local and national peer support groups, online resources, and resources like the DBSA Wellness Wheel, which is specially designed for the needs of people living with mood disorders. You can donate
Fountain House
All gifts given up to $85,000, will be doubled through the end of today thanks to a group of anonymous donors. You can donate
Where are you donating to make a difference? Let us know at
