Treating Moral Injuries

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

Physical injuries can heal with bandages, rest, and procedures. Psychological injuries have always-evolving treatments centered on DSM-5 disorders. But treatment for moral injuries is in early development.

We now know that moral injuries start early in our professional careers.1 As psychiatric residents recently wrote:

“Residents want advocacy training to better serve patients facing structural barriers while also protecting themselves from moral injury and burnout.”

Residents report being demoralized daily as their systems of care fail patients. Seasoned clinicians seem to be feeling the same.2

Given that loss of trust—trust in oneself and trust in leaders—is an essential component of moral injures, it needs to be a focus of interventions. Trust and well-being seem to reinforce each other in a cyclical way over lifetimes.3 To establish and sustain trustworthiness, trust must be proven in actions, sometimes repeatedly. Right now, trust in our government via Health and Human Services is in jeopardy, as services and research are being dismantled.

Current treatments are both secular and spiritual.4 Most of the secular ones are variations of cognitive behavioral therapy, particularly with incorporation of forgiveness. Spiritual and religious interventions derive from traditional moral transgressions processed by clergy and chaplains. Both orientations can be integrated in religiously integrated cognitive behavioral therapy. Caregivers knowledgeable in both mental health and given religious beliefs would seem to be ideal. It is unknown to date whether medication can be a helpful addition.

In an organization, Schwartz Rounds can be helpful day by day. These are forums where caregivers discuss their challenging emotional, social, and moral challenges in caring for patients.5

Much verification research of most any intervention is still needed.2 There may be biological and child developmental vulnerabilities. Moral beliefs vary individually and to some extent along political, cultural, religious, age, and gender lines.6,7

There can be gray areas, as we are all neither good nor bad. Creating and expanding goodness may best occur with cross-cutting change agents, including compassion training, cognitive therapy, forgiveness support, behavioral reinforcement, community engagement, prosocial action, and “separation of church and state.” The complexity of change agents suggests why treating moral injuries is so hard. While it may take a village to raise a child, it takes a society to develop and maintain valued moral health.

