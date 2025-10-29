Trick or Treat: Fiddling While Rome Burns or Playing a Violin of Hope?

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, "matches" the topic of Halloween with the well-known 1964 play "Fiddler on the Roof."

With political conflicts, wars, and the latest hurricane, this season has been a season more of tricks than treats, shares Moffic. Upon his most recent watch of the play, Moffic noticed several serendipities between our current global, social issues and the story.

Violins of Hope is a project of concerts based on a private collection of violins, violas, and cellos, that have been collected since the end of World War II. Many of the instruments belonged to Jews before and during the War. Many were donated by or bought from survivors, while some arrived through family members. Moffic spoke about these violins, in a previous video: " The Violins and People of Hope and Labor. "

"Those fiddles, or violins, are left with hope, sort of representing what can still be survived, grow in strength, and be productive after such a horror," said Moffic. "Let us be in a situation where we have violins and people of hope to move us forward in this difficult Halloween time."

