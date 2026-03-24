Logo Image
News|Articles|March 24, 2026

Updates on Blarcamesine and Lecanemab for Alzheimer Disease From AD/PD 2026

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • AD-004 long-term findings associated oral blarcamesine with 77.4 weeks of time saved versus controls after 144 weeks, supporting sustained clinical benefit in early Alzheimer disease.
  • MRI outcomes showed preserved brain volume correlating with functional measures, positioning structural endpoints as supportive evidence of biologically coherent neuroprotection with blarcamesine.
SHOW MORE

AD/PD 2026 highlights oral blarcamesine preserving brain volume and IV lecanemab sustaining use while clearing amyloid-beta.

Anavex Life Sciences shared new data on blarcamesine and Esai presented new analysis of intravenous lecanemab in Alzheimer disease at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 17-21, 2026.

Oral Blarcamesine Preserves Brain Volume in Early Alzheimer Stages

The latest long-term data on blarcamesine showed 77.4 weeks (nearly 18 months) time saved with oral blarcamesine treatment, compared with controls, after 144 weeks of treatment.1 The presented data come from the AD-004 phase 2b/3 trial.

“The patient-friendly oral administration, the manageable side effects, and the clinical efficacy—particularly in the genetically defined ABCLEAR3 population—make blarcamesine, in conjunction with the associated biomarker signal, a promising drug candidate for patients with early-stage Alzheimer disease,” said Timo Grimmer, MD, member of the Anavex scientific advisory board and national coordinating investigator for the blarcamesine study. “Alzheimer disease is a devastating chronic disease that affects millions worldwide. We believe, these new results will contribute to the growing body of scientific data demonstrating the long-term beneficial effect of blarcamesine in early Alzheimer disease,” he added.

Additional data from the study showed that patients with particular gene types (wild-type SIGMAR1 and COL24A1) may experience greater clinical and structural benefit from taking blarcamesine. This finding enhances the field’s movement towards genomic and biomarker based strategies for treating Alzheimer disease.

“These results indicate that blarcamesine’s clinical effects are biologically coherent with MRI‑based measures of neuroprotection,” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Anavex. He continued, “the consistent relation between structural preservation of brain volume and functional outcomes further drives our dedication to developing a novel disease-modifying Alzheimer’s treatment with our oral blarcamesine.”

More on Blarcamesine

See Psychiatric Times’ previous interview with Missling on blarcamesine here.

Intravenous (IV) Lecanemab May Promote Clearance of Amyloid-Beta

Analysis of long-term treatment persistence with IV lecanemab in patients with early Alzheimer disease showed most patients continued the medication past 18 months.2 Throughout the long-term study, 78.4% of patients continued treatment at 18 months, 71.7% continued at 20 months, and 67.3% continued at 24 months. This finding is consistent with the previous phase 3 Clarity AD study, in which 94% of patients completing 18 months of lecanemab treatment chose to continue maintenance treatment in the open-label extension. Patients in the Clarity AD study who continued lecanemab showed benefits from 4 years of treatment, compared with the natural course of Alzheimer disease.

In an oral presentation at AD/PD, Lars Lannfelt, MD, PhD, also shared more on the binding profile of lecanemab in Alzheimer disease-affected brain tissue; research showed lecanemab selectively targets A-beta protofibrils, engaging immune pathways to promote clearance of A-beta.

References

1. Anavex Life Sciences presents new data from its AD-004 Phase IIb/III trial at AD/PD 2026 conference demonstrating consistent correlation between the treatment effect of oral blarcamesine and preservation of brain volume in early Alzheimer’s disease. Press release. March 23, 2026. Accessed March 23, 2026. https://anavex.com/news/anavex-blarcamesine-brain-volume-alzheimers-adpd-2026/#_ftn1

2. New data on long-term, real-world treatment with lecanemab presented at the 2026 AD/PD congress. Press release. March 23, 2026. Accessed March 23, 2026. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-on-long-term-real-world-treatment-with-lecanemab-presented-at-the-2026-adpd-congress-302721847.html

Related Content

Latest CME

Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
(CPE Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CPE Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more