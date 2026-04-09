When Pills Are Not the Answer: Rethinking the Psychiatrist’s Script

Social connection was addressed directly. Isolation was amplifying everything else. Strengthening relationships with family and friends, not as vague advice but as a concrete therapeutic target was built into the plan.

For future consideration, I flagged evidence-based supplements as potential adjuncts: S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine, which has demonstrated efficacy in several trials and a favorable adverse effect profile, and Silexan (a proprietary silymarin formulation), which has emerging data for mood and anxiety. I was careful to frame these not as the next medication trial but as tools to consider if and when the patient felt ready.

Finally, and critically: a structured benzodiazepine taper using a hyperbolic reduction schedule. The risks of long-term high-dose benzodiazepine use cognitive decline, fall risk, physiological dependence, blunted emotional processing, are serious and cumulative. Getting this patient off benzodiazepines safely was not optional. It was central to any meaningful recovery.

This was not a quick encounter. It was not the path of least resistance. But it was honest, it was individualized, and it was aligned with what this patient actually needed rather than what our field’s defaults would have produced

The Hammer Problem

Abraham Maslow wrote that if the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Psychiatry has, in many respects, spent the last 4 decades wielding a very expensive, heavily marketed hammer.

The numbers are difficult to argue with. Antidepressant use in the United States has increased by more than 400% since the late 1980s.1 Rates of polypharmacy in psychiatric patients have climbed steadily.2 And yet by almost every population-level measure disability rates, treatment-resistant depression prevalence, the proportion of patients who achieve full remission, outcomes have not kept pace with the volume of prescriptions written. We are not winning. We are medicating.

This is not an antimedication argument. Antidepressants save lives. Mood stabilizers prevent hospitalizations. Antipsychotics, used judiciously, restore function in ways nothing else can replicate. The problem is not the tools. The problem is the reflex, the habit of reaching for pharmacology first, second, and third, while lifestyle interventions, psychotherapy, and social determinants of health are treated as soft supplements to the real treatment rather than as core components of it.

The research is increasingly unambiguous. Exercise rivals antidepressants in mild to moderate depression.3 Mediterranean and anti-inflammatory dietary patterns reduce relapse risk.4 Social isolation is a mortality risk comparable to smoking.5 Sleep disruption precipitates and perpetuates mood episodes with a reliability that no medication trial can match.6 These are not alternative medicine claims. They are findings from peer-reviewed literature that most of us learned in training and then quietly deprioritized once the pressures of a 20-minute medication management appointment became the organizing structure of our clinical lives.

What We Lose When We Only Prescribe

There is a cost to reflexive pharmacology that goes beyond outcomes data. There is a cost to the therapeutic relationship.

Patients who have been through multiple medication trials without meaningful benefit do not come to us neutral. They come carrying the accumulated weight of every appointment where they described their suffering and left with a new prescription. After enough of those encounters, the prescription itself becomes a symbol, not of care, but of dismissal. Not of “I see you and I am thinking carefully about how to help you,” but of “here is the next thing to try, come back in 6 weeks.”

We have created a generation of patients who are simultaneously overreliant on pharmacology and deeply distrustful of it. That is a difficult position to treat from. And it is, at least in part, a position we created.

When we pivot, when we put the prescription pad down and say, explicitly, “I do not think another medication is the right move here, and here is what I think will actually help,” something shifts in the room. Patients who expected to be dismissed often sit up straighter. The act of not prescribing, when done thoughtfully and explained clearly, can itself be therapeutic. It communicates that we are paying attention. That we are not running a protocol. That we see them as a person, not a diagnosis in need of pharmaceutical correction.

A Challenge to My Colleagues

I want to be direct: this is not a call to withhold treatment from patients who need it. It is a call to expand our definition of treatment.

The next time you sit across from a patient who has failed 4 antidepressants, ask yourself honestly whether the fifth one is the answer, or whether the honest, harder, more clinically demanding work is to stop, reassess, and build a plan that looks different. The next time a patient tells you medications have not helped, resist the impulse to assume they were not compliant or were not titrated correctly. Sometimes they are telling you the truth about what they need.

Lifestyle medicine is not a soft adjunct. It is a clinical discipline, and we should practice it with the same rigor we bring to psychopharmacology. That means asking about diet, sleep, exercise, and social connection at every visit, not as small talk, but as clinical data. It means being willing to write a lifestyle prescription and follow up on it with the same specificity we bring to medication titration.

Psychotherapy is not a referral we make and forget. For many of our most complex patients, those with characterological features, chronic stress-driven presentations, trauma histories, it is the treatment. Our role is not to manage medications while therapy “does the rest.” Our role is to integrate these modalities into a coherent plan, to understand what the therapy is targeting and why, and to ensure that our pharmacological choices support rather than undermine the therapeutic work.

And when the evidence does not support prescribing, when the illness presentation is ambiguous, when the patient’s relationship with medication is compromised, when the risk-benefit calculus does not favor another trial, we need to be willing to say so out loud, to the patient, and then stay in the room. Not retreat behind a referral. Not soften it with “we’ll revisit this in a few weeks.” Stay, explain, and build a different kind of plan.

Because sometimes the most therapeutic act a psychiatrist can perform is not what we prescribe. It is what we choose not to.

Dr Rossi is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in inpatient and consultation-liaison psychiatry. His work focuses on evidence-based treatment, complex mood and psychotic disorders, and practical clinical decision-making. He is passionate about education, thoughtful skepticism, and advancing psychiatry through honest, nuanced discussion.

References

1. Pratt LA, Brody DJ, Gu Q. Antidepressant use in persons aged 12 and over: United States, 2005–2008. NCHS Data Brief. 2011;76:1-8.

2. Mojtabai R, Olfson M. National trends in psychotropic medication polypharmacy in office-based psychiatry. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 2010;67(1):26-36.

3. Noetel M, Sanders T, Gallardo-Gómez D, et al. Effect of exercise for depression: systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. BMJ. 2024;384:e075847.

4. Lassale C, Batty GD, Baghdadli A, et al. Healthy dietary indices and risk of depressive outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies. Mol Psychiatry. 2019;24(7):965-986.

5. Holt-Lunstad J, Smith TB, Layton JB. Social relationships and mortality risk: a meta-analytic review. PLoS Med. 2010;7(7):e1000316.