Why Are Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia Not Accepted in Eastern Cultures?

COMMENTARY

"Oh, East is East and West is West, and never the twain shall meet…”—Rudyard Kipling

The famous lines from Kipling’s poem, “The Ballad of East and West,” are often taken out of context and interpreted to mean that there are irreconcilable differences between Eastern and Western cultures. Actually, the subsequent lines of the poem suggest the opposite, that these cultural divisions vanish when individuals of equal strength meet, “tho’ they come from the ends of the earth!"

Perhaps so—but in the matter of assisted suicide and euthanasia (AS/E), there are indeed serious and perhaps irreconcilable differences between many countries of the “West” and those of the Asian “East.” To be sure, the terms East and West are rough and imprecise designations. In broad terms, for the purposes of this discussion, we include in the West primarily the European countries, such as Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, along with the US, the UK, and Canada. Some would include Australia and New Zealand. Included in the East are, among others, China, Japan, India, and Korea. But as we will explain, the terms East and West in this article refer primarily to historically different cultural, philosophical, and spiritual traditions—all of which have great bearing on the matter of AS/E. These matters are of more than academic interest to psychiatrists, since patients of Eastern and Western cultural heritage may view end-of-life care—often involving psychiatric interventions—quite differently.1

Implicit in our discussion is the premise that “assisted suicide” is, in fact, suicide, contrary to some proponents of so-called medical aid in dying (MAID). Indeed, we believe there is no clinically valid or reliable way to distinguish AS/E from suicide, as psychiatrists typically understand it. And while we are opposed to AS/E on medical-ethical grounds,2 this article will focus primarily on the cultural, religious, philosophical, and psychological factors that differentiate Eastern and Western values regarding AS/E.

The Spread of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia: East vs West

AS/E has emerged as a legally sanctioned option for end-of-life care in an increasing number of countries. As of 2025, over 200 million individuals were living in jurisdictions permitting some form of assisted dying.3 Indeed, “As of May 2025, 12 countries have regulated assisted dying nationally or in selected jurisdictions, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and some US states, and legislation is actively being discussed in other countries, including Ecuador, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, and the UK.”3

On the other hand, on March 17th, 2026, the Scottish Parliament voted 69 to 57 to reject an assisted suicide bill.4 Additionally, on November 23,2025, the Slovenian people voted by referendum to rescind a previously passed assisted suicide law.5

AS/E deaths have risen steadily and substantially over the past decade, particularly in the use of euthanasia. Note that this trend has taken place exclusively in Western countries. Furthermore, “…there is currently no internationally comparable standard [in the West] regarding the quality of care, safeguards, and support that people receive when accessing assisted dying.”6

In contrast, to the best of our knowledge, no Asian country (as of March 2026) has legalized active euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide (PAS). That said, several Asian nations permit the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment (sometimes confusingly called “passive euthanasia") under strict conditions. However, the direct administration of lethal substances by a physician remains illegal across the Asian continent, and the process of legalizing AS/E has met considerable resistance throughout Asia.6

The remainder of our article focuses on possible explanations for this resistance.

The Western Triad: Hyper-Autonomy, the Consumer Movement, and Weakening of Suicide Taboo

In our view, 3 interrelated, cultural forces—particularly characteristic of secular perspectives ascendant in Western societies—have shaped Western attitudes toward AS/E over the past half century: hyper-autonomy, the consumer movement, and the weakening of the suicide taboo. The term autonomy is derived from the Greek words autos (self) and nomos (law).7 It is commonly defined as “…an individual’s capacity for self-determination or self-governance.” Physicians will recognize autonomy as 1 of the 4 central principles of medical ethics, along with nonmaleficence, beneficence, and justice.8 In theory, these principles are of equal prima facie importance. However, as Daniel Fu-Chang Tsai, MD, PhD, has observed, “Western liberal viewpoints… argue for the centrality and priority of respect for autonomy over the others.”9 Indeed, we would argue that, in recent decades, Western values have reflected a kind of hyper-autonomy, such that the other 3 principles—grounded more in communitarian and relational values—have been relegated to a second-tier status. Hyper-autonomy entails the belief that individual self-determination must always take precedence over competing communitarian and relational values.

This trend, we believe, has tracked quite closely with the consumer rights movement in Western countries, which emerged in the early 60s.10,11 The consumer movement, in turn, has influenced Western attitudes toward AS/E. As British journalist Yvonne Roberts has put it,12

“. . . as our population ages, choosing when to make an exit will be regarded as a consumer’s right by individuals reared in a society in which market forces dominate and the customer is always correct.”

We further hypothesize that the confluence of hyper-autonomy and the consumer rights movement have tended to weaken the traditional Judeo-Christian taboo against suicide, particularly in the Benelux countries and Canada—and even in the US. Indeed, advocates of PAS now regard it as nothing more than a form of health care. As Attorney Kathryn L. Tucker, executive director of the End of Life Liberty Project, has succinctly put it, “Aid-in-Dying is Health Care.”13 (We mordantly wonder how the patient’s “health” would be gauged after this “care” is delivered). Finally—albeit more speculatively—we suspect that the hyper-autonomy movement may be indirectly related to the rise in personal entitlement (as an expression of narcissism and consumerism) among younger cohorts in the US.14 The role of entitlement in the implementation of AS/E may be hinted at in the demographics of those who chose it, which skews towards the privileged (ie, the 3 W’s: white, wealthy and well educated).15

The Eastern Triad: Relational Autonomy, Social Harmony, Strong Suicide Taboo

China

Chinese Americans represent the largest proportion of Asian Americans in the United States. If we consider China as an exemplar of Eastern views on AS/E, we can summarize the philosophical background as follows16:

“China's cultural and philosophical traditions are deeply rooted in Confucianism, Taoism, and Buddhism, all of which emphasize the sanctity of life. In Confucian thought, the principles of filial piety and benevolence dictate that one must respect and care for one's elders, and that taking a life, even one's own, violates the natural order and harmony. Taoism, with its emphasis on following the natural course of things, suggests that life and death are part of the Tao and must remain undisturbed by human action. Buddhism also promotes the sanctity of life, with the first precept prohibiting the taking of life. These philosophical underpinnings have historically influenced the Chinese stance on euthanasia, fostering a societal norm where the practice is largely rejected and frowned upon.”

These philosophical and spiritual traditions are likely account for a very different view of autonomy in Asian culture than that embraced in the West. The term usually applied in the Eastern context is relational autonomy, which is deeply imbued with Confucian ethics. As physician and ethicist Sok K Lee, MD, explains17: