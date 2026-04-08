Why Aren’t We Treating Stroke as a Chronic Health Condition?

The health care industry approaches stroke as an acute transient event, with access to innovative and even standard treatments limited by money rather than the patient’s recovery potential.1 Stroke has been classified by the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a condition that lasts at least 1 year, requires ongoing medical attention, and limits activities of daily living.2A stroke impacts multiple systems resulting in lasting morbidities that will decrease life quality. If stroke is a chronic health condition, why aren’t we treating it as such?

Although we generally think of stroke as a medical problem of older adults, it is estimated that 10% to 20% of strokes occur between ages 18 to 50 years and rises by a factor of 100 from age 40 to 80.3 Young adults with strokes have been found to have a 15% cumulative incidence of a second stroke. Approximately 33% to 42% of stroke survivors will require assistance with daily living activities 3 to 6 months poststroke, and of those, 36% will report a disability after 5 years.4

CMS has classified stroke as a chronic condition and evidence suggests that it should not be treated as an acute transient event. But, we continue to focus on the first 60 to 90 days after the stroke. Formal therapy therefore frequently ends at 2 to 3 months poststroke despiteevidence that function and skills can improve with therapy any time poststroke and may even worsen without.5 The long-held belief is that recovery plateaus at 3 to 6 months. Perhaps, the financial constraints limiting long-term stroke rehabilitation are tied to that incorrect assumption.

Stroke Morbidity

Medical complications such as fatigue, depression, pain, and cognitive issues are associated with poorer functional outcome after adjusting for age and stroke severity. The greatest complication of a first stroke is the risk of further strokes. An individual who has a stroke has a 30% risk of a second stroke within 5 years, or about 9 times the risk as the general population.6

Poststroke depression (PSD) is not uncommon and is particularly concerning given its association with increased morbidity and mortality. Sleep disturbances, chronic pain, and hormonal dysregulation are likely to contribute to depression and may be a factor in a patient’s cognitive decline. Ultimately, medical complications are likely to interfere with rehabilitation, further contributing to lasting disability.

Neuroendocrine Alterations Following a Stroke

Hypopituitarism is frequently observed in stroke survivors. Disruption of the gonadal axis may result in decreased muscular weakness and decreased libido in men. Women may have decreased libido and decreased bone density. Disruption of the somatotroph axis will result in growth hormone deficiency with symptoms of fatigue, increased body fat, depression, and cognitive impairments.7 Thyroid axis deficiencies may be concomitant with chronic poststroke fatigue, cardiovascular disease, and poor clinical outcomes.8

Poststroke Fatigue

Despite functional recovery, sedentary behavior is greatly increased after a stroke augmenting the risk for secondary stroke. Approximately 36% to 51% of stroke survivors, including young adults, will experience poststroke fatigue defined as: “a feeling of exhaustion, weariness or lack of energy that can be overwhelming, and which can involve physical, emotional, cognitive and perceptual contributors.”9 Poststroke fatigue is not merely the sensation of tiredness and is not always relieved by rest. Although it may appear like apathy or depression, which may still be present, it is a separate entity and thus more difficult to treat.

Sleep Disturbances After Stroke

Sleep abnormalities are common after a stroke. Hypersomnia has been observed in 25% of individuals after a stroke and approximately 50% of stroke survivors will complain of insomnia.10

The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in patients with stroke is over 70%.11 It should be noted that OSA is often a preexisting condition and is a risk factor for sustaining a stroke.12 Despite the prevalence of poststroke sleep disorders, only 6% of stroke survivors are offered formal sleep testing.13