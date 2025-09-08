A Grandparenting Follow-Up Commentary on the Eulogy of Robert Jay Lifton, MD

Blog
“After my auto accident, I began to understand the true nature of legacy. It wasn’t about the titles and the awards. It was about the lives I had touched.” –Legendary basketball coach, George Raveling, from his recent book, What You’re Made For1
I have never wrote a follow-up column to one of my eulogies of psychiatrists—that is, until today. Today is the first, in large part because yesterday was our annual Grandparents Day. In that regard, I wish all grandparents and grandchildren readers the benefits of this uniquely important relationship.
You may recall that on Friday, right after hearing the news, I quickly wrote a personal-leaning eulogy about the renowned psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton, MD. His extraordinary psychiatric career was covered so well elsewhere.
Yesterday, when it was Grandparents Day, I realized that I did not know if he was a grandparent. He was, with 4 grandchildren. I especially wish them well.
This particular personal information adds to Bob’s personal profile. Why may that be important to share? He as a man was mentioned much more often in follow-up comments to me after my eulogy. They include the following:
It is by no means a given that a famous person will be a “good” person. Just think of the artist Picasso and the opera composer Wagner. Whether it is through neglect of everyday life and relationships, or that they are addressing personal problems through their art, many are not successful in their personal lives. Their contribution to the world is their work.
Psychiatrists have had similar work and home challenges. As my early career developed and we had children, there was concern—and some study confirmation—that children of psychiatrists had some increased development challenges. Don’t let your psychoanalytic knowledge intrude upon your natural parenting impulses was a common warning. Annual workshops at the annual American Psychiatric Association meetings on “Children of Psychiatrists” has been one helpful forum to process that issue.
It seems that as death approaches, relationships become ever more important compared with work success. Perhaps near the end, someone made Bob the creamy scrambled eggs he often made for his family on Sunday mornings.
My gratitude to our grandchildren. I, too, have had 4.
