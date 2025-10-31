A Time of Reckoning: Halloween, Days of the Dead, and Election Day

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

We have come to the end of our focus on the psychological tricks and treats of Halloween, which occurs today. However, a focus on death, tricks, and treats continues over the next few days. First comes the Hispanic derived Days of the Dead. November 1 is devoted to honoring deceased children and infants, while November 2 is for honoring deceased adults. Food is left out for them. Then, after a more normal November 3, comes this year’s Election Day, possibly still in the midst of the government showdown. Besides the federal cuts in mental health care resources, financial and hunger risks have been increasing, especially for children, in the meanwhile.

It is almost as if these special few days mirror or parallel the changes in nature as fall starts turning into winter with the last gasps of beautiful foliage in some places, and the gratifying end of hurricane season—especially after the record devastation of “Monster” Melissa—coming at the end of November.

Given that we humans are both part of nature and influencers of nature, we have an essential role to play during these days of—what should we call them—reckoning? Reckoning is generally defined as a time of estimating, judging, or accountability. Perhaps the underlying reason for these special days is to appreciate life, but prepare for its ending, doing everything possible to make it better through political elections.

In Christianity and Islam, days of reckoning refers to the Last Judgement of God of everyone after death. Perhaps that concept can be secularly extended to a personal preview of introspection and assessment while still alive. Such processing can include patients spontaneously wondering or we asking what these days mean to them, if anything. Unresolved and inadequately processed grief, moral injuries, and trauma triggers may emerge.

We can assess our quality of care, too, during these days. Room and time for improvement seems inevitable. At the very least, consider voting for those who promise to try to increase mental well-being.

