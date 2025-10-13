Asynchronous ADHD Assessment: New Tools for Better Evaluation

CLINICAL CONVERSATIONS

Telepsychiatry practice Quintessence Psychiatry recently adopted a clinically validated diagnostic tool to change the patient care workflow: Mentavi Health’s clinically validated asynchronous Diagnostic Evaluation for adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) assessments, an alternative to a structured clinical interview. These assessments are reviewed by a clinician and returned in approximately 5 days, frequently after patients complete the evaluation at home in 60 to 90 minutes. Psychiatric Times sat down with Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, Mentavi Health’s chief medical officer, to learn more about the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation and ADHD assessment as a whole.1

Psychiatric Times: Can you share some information or data on why timely ADHD assessments are important? How does it help improve outcomes? How does it cut down on time/costs of care?

Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM: Timely ADHD assessment is critical because delayed diagnosis leads to worsening functional impairment, poor occupational and relationship outcomes, and increased morbidity. Studies consistently show that untreated adult ADHD increases health care utilization and decreases work productivity, with an estimated annual economic burden exceeding $120 billion in the US.2 Earlier identification allows for prompt initiation of evidence‑based treatment, which improves daily functioning, reduces risks of substance misuse, and enhances quality of life.

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation reduces time and cost barriers by providing a validated, asynchronous online assessment that can be completed at the patient’s convenience. In our recent validation study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry,3 the online evaluation demonstrated accuracy comparable with a clinical interview—helping patients receive a reliable diagnosis in days rather than months, at a fraction of traditional brick‑and‑mortar costs.

PT: The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults. What makes assessment in adult ADHD more difficult than childhood ADHD? What challenges does it address?

Herman: Adult ADHD diagnosis is inherently complex. Unlike children, adults rarely present with overt hyperactivity; instead, they exhibit inattention, executive dysfunction, and emotional dysregulation that can mimic or overlap with mood or anxiety disorders.4 Symptoms can also wax and wane over time, which can make accurate diagnosis challenging. Many adults have developed compensatory strategies, making symptoms less apparent in brief clinical visits.

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation addresses these challenges through a comprehensive, self‑paced online assessment interpreted by doctoral‑level psychologists. Its structured approach improves the consistency and completeness of symptom evaluation, while the asynchronous format removes scheduling barriers and enables standardized scoring across clinicians. Our validation study in JCP confirms that this digital process can match the diagnostic rigor of face‑to‑face interviews, increasing both access and accuracy.

PT: How does this assessment help patients understand the findings? Do you think it makes them more informed participants in their care?

Herman: The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation provides patients with clear, structured feedback that explains which symptoms meet diagnostic thresholds and why. This transparency enhances patient insight into ADHD as a neurodevelopmental condition rather than a character flaw, fostering engagement in follow‑up care. Digital delivery also encourages self‑reflection, allowing patients to complete the assessment at their own pace.

Greater understanding translates into shared decision‑making—a key predictor of adherence and treatment satisfaction. Research shows that informed patients are more likely to follow through with behavioral interventions and medication plans.5 By combining validated structure with patient‑centered communication, Mentavi helps individuals become active participants in managing their condition.

PT: How do assessments like the Mentavi Diagnositc Evaluation reduce trial and error in treatment selection? Why should clinicians be excited about this tool?

Herman: Reliable diagnosis is the foundation of effective treatment. The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation’s validated accuracy—sensitivity of 80.6% and a positive predictive value of 94.9%3—minimizes false positives and reduces the risk of inappropriate prescribing. By establishing a more precise diagnostic baseline, clinicians can select first‑line, evidence‑based therapies aligned with clinical best practices, reducing the trial‑and‑error approach often seen when diagnostic uncertainty exists.

For clinicians, this means more efficient use of visit time and better alignment between diagnosis and treatment response. The standardized, evidence‑based format enhances confidence in telehealth evaluations and provides actionable data that integrate smoothly into ongoing care. As digital psychiatry expands, tools like Mentavi’s set a new benchmark for rigor and reliability in remote assessment.

PT: Anything else you would like clinicians to know?

Herman: Clinicians should recognize the vital role of validated telehealth platforms in addressing the national shortage of mental‑health professionals. More than 60% of US counties lack a single psychiatrist, and wait times for specialty care appointments often exceed 6 months.6 Millions of adults remain undiagnosed or undertreated for ADHD due, among other factors, to cost, geography, or stigma.

Telehealth platforms like Mentavi enable timely, evidence‑based diagnosis and treatment for these underserved populations. The availability of a clinically validated asynchronous diagnostic tool represents a milestone for equitable access. Digital technology is not merely convenient; it is an essential extension of the modern mental‑health infrastructure.

PT: Thank you!

Dr Herman is a board-certified psychiatrist and Mentavi Health’s chief medical officer.

