Autobiographical Memory as a Resource for Dementia Impairment Evaluation and Support: The Role of Early-Life Immigration in Identity Reconstruction

Dementia, a neurological condition that impacts more than 6 million people in the United States, disrupts cognitive functions that lead to impairments in memory, the ability to perform daily life tasks, make informed decisions, and more.1,2 Patients may experience a fragmentation of their self-identity, resulting from the memory loss and an altered temporal awareness.3 The identity, each individual’s sense of self, relies on the autobiographical memory and is shaped by early life experiences.4,5 Physically and mentally, childhood events and environments have lasting impacts on health, and are associated with age-related cognitive impairments such as dementia.6

Though how might the manifestation of dementia differ in individuals who have had life experiences that were traumatic, specifically in individuals who faced immigration at an early age? For these patients, identity development was disrupted early in life; they were required to rebuild who they were in a new country and culture, and the adversities were written into their autobiographical memories. In other words, immigrants reconstructed their identities. While the distress and social isolation that accompany immigration may increase vulnerabilities for dementia, it may also become beneficial, as immigration has been shown to be protective of certain mental health and psychotic disorders in some circumstances.7,8 Bilingualism and language learning has also been shown to assist in cognitive flexibility, possibly delaying the effects of cognitive decline.9

Here we explore whether, in the absence of specific treatment modalities, immigration as an early childhood adverse event may increase the risk of dementia. We also consider the opposite: can immigration, with appropriate treatment, become a protective factor for adaptation to dementia? Do immigrants develop a resilience from their earlier identity reconstruction? If so, can immigration become a strength through recollection of memories, assisting immigrant dementia patients in restabilizing their self-identity? Through a multi-angle examination of immigration and dementia mechanisms including autobiographical memory, temporal awareness, and reminiscence therapy, this piece proposes that the experience of early-life immigration can function as both a source of vulnerability and resiliency in older patients with dementia.

Dementia and the Fragmentation of the Self

The individual experience of many dementia types is often accompanied and compounded by loss, grief, and fear. Being overwhelmed by distressing affect (negative emotional states) compounds cognitive impairments and further reduces capacity. Autobiographical memory is one of the targets of this memory loss; patients have a challenging time recalling specific points in their life or remembering parts of their identities, leading to a disruption in their self-identity. Personality changes, sometimes observed in dementia, may also reflect identity fragmentation.2

Another result of dementia is the change in temporal awareness, an internal clock that allows individuals to have a sense of self-continuity through the passage of time.3 Sequencing events in chronological order becomes a challenge for some patients with dementia, and they may even reexperience past memories as the present.3 This interrupts the patient’s ability to accurately place themselves in their own life timeline as they struggle to separate their past, present, and future self. In tandem with the autobiographical memory loss, the scrambled temporal awareness leads patients with dementia to have a destabilized sense of self that requires reconstruction.

The Self-Identity

The sense of self is constructed by the autobiographical memory, often referred to as episodic memory—it is the collection of the events in one’s own life. Without the autobiographical memory, there is no self.4 The autobiographical memory can be broken down into the preverbal and verbal memories: preverbal memories are events that occur in early childhood prior to language development while verbal, or narrative, memories occur afterward. As the name suggests, individuals can readily express verbal memories with words, describing and communicating past experiences. However, it is a challenge to translate preverbal memories to language.10 Together, the preverbal and verbal memories form the autobiographical memory, and with temporal awareness, is central to an individual’s identity over the course of their lifetime.

Traumatic events can impact the development of this autobiographical memory and the self. When a disruptive event occurs in the preverbal period, these memories are stored in a disorganized fashion. Unable to put the trauma into words, individuals may be unaware of the origin of their emotions or express it somatically.11 Still, distressing experiences that can be verbalized also integrate into the memory in a fragmented or disorganized manner.12 As personhood has its foundations in social interactions and culture, major disruptions such as trauma may cause a divergence in the development of self-identity.13 When the development of the autobiographical memory is disrupted, the sense of self also falters, requiring the individual to find ways to cope and reclaim their identity.

Immigration: Psychological Vulnerability and Resilience

Immigration, regardless of whether it is forced or by choice, is inherently traumatic. This trauma may emerge long after immigration, as the individual accumulates into their autobiographical memory the grief and losses of home and self-continuity over time.14 The simultaneous culture loss and culture shock requires individuals to trade the language and habits of home for the new society and norms of the new country; their identities are broken and rebuilt as they adapt to the new languages, cultures, and mannerisms.14 When immigration occurs at a young age, this trauma leads to a disruption of the typical formation of the autobiographical memory and self.

Psychologically, immigrants have increased vulnerability to social isolation, grief, and other mental health issues. Immigration causes a break in their attachment to their home and family members; the loss of the social network and the sudden pause to that storyline of their identity can lead immigrants to question their self-identity, build up trauma, and experience depression.15 Even generally, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) increase dementia risk.16 In the United States, for immigrants that work jobs that do not require use of English or lack opportunities to join new communities, the isolation and loneliness can increase risk of dementia by 31%.7 Hence, the experience of early-life immigration may be a risk factor for dementia.

Paradoxically, early-life immigration may also be a protective factor. In some contexts, immigration has been associated with lowered risks of certain psychological disorders including anxiety and depression.8 In terms of identity, the move and the need to integrate into a new country provided immigrants with the experience of reforming their identities early in life. Not only does the trauma from immigration facilitate personal growth, but the need for immigrants to rewrite their narratives simultaneously cultivates a coping mechanism which may become useful in combating identity crises later in life.14 When immigrant patients with dementia face a similar grief and fracture in their identity, paralleling their earlier experience, the prior identity reconstruction becomes a source of resilience and a tool in restabilizing their personhood in the face of memory and temporal awareness loss.