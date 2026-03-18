BPL-003 Nasal Spray Shows Quick and Enduring Effect in Treatment-Resistant Depression

No serious adverse events were reported and no treatment withdrawals due to adverse events occurred. Adverse events were transient and mild to moderate, including mostly increased blood pressure (resolved within observation period), nausea, and nasal discomfort. In terms of discharge after treatment, 10 participants were ready after 90 minutes post-dose (as measured by the Readiness for Discharge Questionnaire). Median time from dosing to discharge was 98 minutes, with a range of 95 to 167 minutes.

“The publication of these findings in the Journal of Psychopharmacology is an important scientific milestone. In this first cohort, we saw a rapid 12.6-point mean reduction in MADRS scores by day 2, which was sustained through 12 weeks on a single dose,” said Srinivas Rao, MD, PhD, cofounder and chief executive officer of AtaiBeckley.1 Rao added that the company is “proud to be advancing a novel treatment designed to deliver rapid, durable results and integrate conveniently into clinical care. With phase 3 on track to initiate in Q2 2026, these peer-reviewed results reinforce our confidence in BPL-003’s potential to meaningfully address a critical unmet need for patients living with treatment-resistant depression.”

BPL-003 is an intranasal formulation of mebufotenin benzoate, designed to provide rapid relief and continuing effects. It is also being investigated as a treatment for alcohol use disorder and has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cohort 4 in phase 2a has also begun, with evaluation of a 2-dose regiment of BPL-003 in treatment-resistant depression for patients taking specified antidepressants.1,3 Developers of the drug reported a successful end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA in March, and the phase 3 program for BPL-003 is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

References

1. BPL-003 demonstrates rapid and durable antidepressant effects in treatment-resistant depression; phase 2a data published in journal pf psychopharmacology; phase 3 program on track for Q2 2026 initiation. Press release. March 17, 2026. Accessed March 17, 2026. https://www.biospace.com/press-releases/bpl-003-demonstrates-rapid-and-durable-antidepressant-effects-in-treatment-resistant-depression-phase-2a-data-published-in-journal-of-psychopharmacology-phase-3-program-on-track-for-q2-2026-initiation

2. Roberts C, Seynaeve M, Ermakova AO, et al. A phase 2 uncontrolled, open-label study of intranasal BPL-003 (5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine) in patients with treatment-resistant depression . J Psychopharm. 2026.