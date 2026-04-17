Bridging Dermatology and Psychiatry: Building Awareness and a Field on the Rise

Mohammad Jafferany, MD, president of the Association for Psychoneurocutaneous Medicine of North America (APMNA) described the organization's trajectory from a founding group to its 34th annual meeting, which drew 110 delegates from more than 22 countries, along with medical students and residents. The meeting featured 41 oral presentations and 18 poster presentations spanning the full breadth of psychodermatology.

Jafferany attributed the field's growing visibility to increased recognition of the bidirectional relationship between skin disease and psychiatric comorbidity. He noted that patients with chronic inflammatory conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and hidradenitis suppurativa frequently experience depression, anxiety, and significant quality-of-life impairment.1,2 He emphasized a "psychoneurocutaneous loop," whereby untreated psychological distress perpetuates dermatologic disease, and vice versa. He advocated for routine use of validated screening tools, stating that clinicians should administer "the PHQ-9 and GAD-7 questionnaires for every patient when they come." He further stressed that "unless you ask, the patient won't tell you," underscoring the importance of proactive psychiatric inquiry in dermatology practice.

Regarding training, Jafferany noted that no formal fellowship or diploma program currently exists in the United States, though the European Society of Dermatology and Psychiatry offers an online psychodermatology diploma. He encouraged trainees to attend APMNA meetings, engage in research collaboration, and join organizational committees. The next APMNA annual meeting is planned for San Francisco in March 2027, with goals of expanded international participation and increased industry engagement.