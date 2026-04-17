Podcast: Depression, SSRIs, and Pregnancy. Getting to the Truth With Marlene P. Freeman, MD

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"There were a lot of issues that came out of that panel discussion about the potential risks vs safety of SSRIs in pregnancy," said Goldberg. In their discussion, Goldberg and Freeman evaluate what the panel got wrong.

Freeman, a leading expert in women's mental health, specifically discussed the complexities of treating psychiatric disorders during pregnancy, emphasizing the high rate of unplanned pregnancies and the risks of untreated illnesses: "Any prescriber should keep in mind that for women of reproductive potential, the rate of unplanned pregnancies in this country is about 50%. So whenever we are writing prescriptions or deciding on treatment plans, we want to keep in mind that even if a woman is not planning on becoming pregnant at the time, she might become pregnant at some time."

She highlighted the need for well-controlled studies to understand the effects of SSRIs on pregnancy outcomes. Notably, SSRI use does not increase the risk of autism.

It is important to note though that a mental health disorder is also a risk factor to pregnant patients: "We know that with with all the major psychiatric disorders that have been studied across pregnancy, the disorder itself carries risk for the individual, the pregnancy outcomes postpartum, and for the baby, and ultimately for child development."

Freeman also addressed the misinformation around stopping SSRIs in the third trimester and the importance of patient-centered, evidence-based care.

Dr Goldberg is a clinical professor of psychiatry at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY and the immediate-past president of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.

Dr Freeman is a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, the Abra Prentice Foundation Chair in Women’s Mental Health at Massachusetts General Hospital, the associate director of the Center for Women’s Mental Health at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the medical director of the MGH Clinical Trials Network and Institute.