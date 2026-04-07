Encouraging Pharmacodynamic Data From Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AL001

Alzamend Neuro today announced encouraging pharmacodynamic findings from a brain magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) analysis conducted in healthy participants (N=6) in a clinical trial of AL001 conducted at Massachusetts General Hospital.1

AL001 is a patented ionic cocrystal formulation of lithium combined for delivery with L-proline and salicylate, designed to deliver a full therapeutic amount of lithium to the brain with less systemic exposure than lithium carbonate. It is currently being studied as a treatment for Alzheimer disease, bipolar disorder type 1 (BD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The study assessed changes in 5 key brain metabolites across 18 brain regions when participants received 2-weeks of blood bioequivalent and lithium-dose equivalent AL001 or lithium carbonate relative to baseline. The early data suggest that AL001 may work like lithium carbonate by selectively impacting brain chemicals where needed; however, AL001 seems to leave other, healthy brain chemicals more undisturbed than lithium carbonate, which could meaningfully impact tolerability. These results need to be further statistically confirmed in additional patient populations, the first of which is currently underway.

As to the preliminary pharmacodynamic MRS findings, investigators believe AL001 has a distinct neurochemical footprint. Participants taking AL001 has multiple brain chemicals that trended downward, while the same chemicals trended upward in these participants when they took lithium carbonate. This finding suggests that AL001 may interact with the brain in a distinct manner and could have a less disruptive effect on healthy brain tissue than lithium carbonate.

Additionally, both AL001 and lithium carbonate reduced levels of a key brain chemical called myo-inositol, as lithium-based treatments are intended to do. Notably, AL001 affected this target in nearly twice as many brain regions (17 out of 18) as lithium carbonate (8 out of 18), meaning AL001 may deliver the intended lithium benefits more broadly throughout the brain.