FDA Fast-Tracks Psychedelic Therapies for Depression, PTSD, and Alcohol Use Disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a series of regulatory actions aimed at accelerating development of psychedelic-based treatments for serious mental illness following the recent executive order directed at the US Department of Health and Human Services. The moves include issuance of priority review vouchers, clearance of new early-phase clinical research, and forthcoming guidance on trial design for serotonin-2A agonists and related compounds.1

The actions signal a notable escalation in federal support for investigational therapies for psychiatric disorders where current pharmacological options are lacking.

“We are accelerating the research, approval, and responsible access to promising mental health treatments—including psychedelic therapies like ibogaine—to confront our nation’s mental health crisis head-on, especially for our veterans,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr, secretary of HHS, said in a press statement. He added that the FDA “will prioritize therapies with Breakthrough Therapy designation, where early evidence shows meaningful improvement over existing options for serious mental illness.”1

Priority Vouchers and Pipeline Movement

As part of this initiative, the FDA issued national priority vouchers for psilocybin for TRD and MDD and methylone for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The agency’s use of the priority voucher tool suggests an attempt to compress timelines for compounds that already carry considerable clinical and commercial attention.

At the same time, the agency’s posture reflects a recalibration following its high-profile decision not to approve MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD in 2024. In that case, regulators raised concerns about study design, functional unblinding, and the durability of effect, underscoring the evidentiary challenges unique to psychedelic-assisted interventions.2 The current guidance effort appears, at least in part, designed to address those same methodological gaps before additional applications reach late-stage review.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, MD, MPH, emphasized both urgency and restraint, stating, “These medications have the potential to address the nation’s mental health crisis, including conditions like treatment-resistant depression, alcoholism and other serious mental health and substance abuse conditions.” He cautioned, however, that “it is critical that their development is grounded in sound science and rigorous clinical evidence.”1

Psychiatric Times Editor in Chief, John J. Miller, MD, agreed that this is an important announcement that should be followed. “Today marked an important step forward in the path towards FDA approval of psychedelics, which can help address the chronic and significant unmet need for novel therapeutic agents to treat major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder,” he said in an interview.



“Compass Pathways’ synthetic formulation of psilocybin, COMP360, with 2 completed positive phase 3 studies in treatment-resistant depression, had 2 big wins today with the simultaneous acceptance by the FDA of a new drug application with a rolling submission for COMP360 as well as being awarded the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher, which provided for an accelerated review and can significantly reduce the time to the FDA’s decision for approval,” he added.

First US Clinical Study of an Ibogaine Derivative

In parallel, the FDA cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for noribogaine hydrochloride, allowing a phase 1 study to proceed in the US. The compound, a derivative of ibogaine , is being studied for alcohol use disorder.

This marks the first time the FDA has permitted a US-based clinical trial of an ibogaine-related agent, a development that will likely draw both enthusiasm and skepticism. Ibogaine has long occupied an uneasy space between anecdotal promise and well-documented safety concerns, including cardiac risk. DemeRx NB will be evaluated in a controlled clinical setting.

Guidance on Trial Design Forthcoming

The agency also indicated that final guidance for sponsors developing serotonin-2A agonists and related products will be released imminently. This guidance is expected to address persistent methodological challenges in psychedelic research, including: blinding integrity in trials involving perceptual effects, standardization of psychotherapy co-interventions, patient monitoring requirements, and data collection and endpoint selection.

“These challenges are not trivial,” Tracy Beth Hoeg, MD, PhD, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement to the press. “There is a growing recognition of the potential of psychedelic medications to address multiple different psychiatric conditions that are notoriously difficult to treat,” she said, noting that the FDA’s actions reflect support for continued investigation into safety and efficacy.1

For more information on psychedelics in psychiatry, read Psychiatric Times’ Psychedelics Special Report.

References

1. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FDA Accelerates Action on Treatments for Serious Mental Illness Following Executive Order . April 24, 2026.